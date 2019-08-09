Video: You can now have dinner in a helicopter 1,000 feet above London

9th Aug 19 | Lifestyle

This might be the best view you can have while eating a bucket of chicken from KFC.

Deliveroo helicopter dining experience

An incredible view can vastly improve any dining experience. That’s why people pay more to eat out at the top of skyscrapers, but what about taking it  a step further?

Now, you can eat a meal in a helicopter soaring 1,000 feet above London – which is double the height of the Duck & Waffle, the city’s highest 24 hour restaurant. You can have breakfast, brunch, lunch, high tea or dinner on the Roocopter One, which takes off from a Battersea helipad and zooms over the city’s landmarks like the Shard and the O2 during the 20 minute flight.

The experience has been set up by food delivery service Deliveroo. All you have to do is order your food beforehand from places on the service like Wagamama or Chipotle Mexican Grill, and it’s delivered as you hop onto the helicopter.

This is just the beginning for the Roocopter, as Deliveroo is also considering using it as a way of delivering food to rural areas.

The Roocopter will take off on August 9, and after being initially trialled for free it will cost around £149 per person in the future.

Roocopter One
The Roocopter One will fly over landmarks like the O2 Arena (Steve Parsons/PA)

© Press Association 2019

