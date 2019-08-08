Queer Eye’s Tan France loves Nando’s more than you do

The fashion expert is all about the chicken – medium spice.

Food is never too far from Tan France’s mind, especially when he’s in the UK.

The fashion expert and sole Brit on Netflix’s emotional, inspirational, brilliantly dressed Queer Eye reboot, France was born in Doncaster and is now based in Salt Lake City, US, with his husband Rob. So, when he’s back home (say, for a book tour for his new memoir, Naturally Tan…), getting his British food fix is top of the agenda.

“I would spend my morning in London, I would go grab pastries for breakfast – and coffee,” buzzes the 36-year-old, when asked what his perfect day on home soil would look like.

“I love PAUL [the bakery and restaurant], and they’ve got these beautiful gourmandise [chocolate custard pastries] that I’m obsessed with, then a mocha that is waaay too chocolately, but it’s decadent and I love it. And then I’d take the train up to Manchester – I love Manchester, it’s where my family lives. So I’d go and see my family, and then get fish and chips.”

But this we have to question, because France is as famed for his grey bouffant and belief in the French tuck as he is for his appreciation of Nando’s. Surely he’d fit some chicken in?!

“I love a Nando’s so much!” he yells down the phone. “I was going to try and not say it because I’ve said it so many times the last few months, but yes, always, that would be my lunch or dinner. I literally just had it for lunch – no joke, 20 minutes ago I finished my Nando’s in my car!”

His order is identical to what he’s been getting “since I was 17 – a chicken in pitta, medium, with cheese, with piri-piri chips then medium livers”.

It’s not all about the takeaways and eating out though. He can cook too: “My signature Indian meal is chicken and mushroom curry, and I make chapatti roti from scratch almost every day when I’m home.” Queer Eye’s food expert Antoni Porowski might be in trouble…

Naturally Tan by Tan France is published in hardback by Virgin Books, priced £16.99. Available now.

© Press Association 2019