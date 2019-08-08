How do you parent nine children? Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen says: ‘I’m not Wonder Woman’

Looking after nine children and holding down a busy work life sounds impossible to most of us.

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen has nine children with her farmer husband Clive and together they live a rather chaotic, but good, life at Ravenseat in Swaledale, one of the highest, most remote hill farms in England.

But how does she cope with the 2,000-acre farm, 1,000 sheep, a TV career and book tours – she’s just brought out her latest book Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess – when she has nine children aged between two and 18?

Do you rely on your children to help you out?

Busy tagging, vaccinating, recording and marking up the lambs before turning them back to the moor. pic.twitter.com/P73SaZljCL — YorkshireShepherdess (@AmandaOwen8) May 10, 2019

“Oh yes. Miles (13) looks after the chickens, keeping the egg boxes full. Edith sorts out the pet lambs. My older children have even helped to deliver lambs.”

The children live miles from school. What’s the routine?



“The kids have never rolled out of bed 10 minutes before school and sleepily gone into school with a croissant in their mouth.

“From the age of around five upwards, the children make their own lunchboxes up for the next day.

“They go by bus. The older children’s school is 27 miles away in Richmond, while the little ones go to school 10 miles away.

“They all look after each other. They’re not feeble. They’re not waiting for us to wait on them hand and foot.”

What about all the school uniform?

“Miles knows how to operate the washing machine and will wash the school uniforms – and there are all sorts of colours going in, but he seems to manage without anything coming out pink. They don’t iron, but let the clothes drip dry.

“I’ve a ‘sock chandelier’ hanging from a beam but I’ve long since stopped worrying about matching socks.

“As long as they are happy, healthy and loved – and they’ve cleaned their teeth and somebody has put a brush through their hair – it must be all right.”

What sort of a mum are you?

“I would hope my kids would say that I was tolerant, someone who encourages them and lets them be themselves and develop their own sense of worth and their own personality.

“They are all very different. I’ve given them a sense of independence. They are very self-assured. They can talk to people, which is a skill nowadays.”

Does social media play a part in their lives?

“Yes. People think that I’m a right technophobe but no way! I love my technology. How on earth would I have written or done half of what I’ve done without the internet? So I believe it’s about the balance, so not letting one take over from the other.

“My older kids have a mobile phone. Not a top-of-the-range one but they can text their friends and stay in touch and go on Instagram and Facebook. I wouldn’t squash that.

“If I wanted to shut out the outside world I would home-school them, having them here living in some sort of tree-filled utopia, but it wouldn’t be real.”

What are mealtimes like in your house?

“Competitive. No one sits too long with a sausage on their fork because the next time you look it will have gone.

“Every lunchtime it’s snacks. Everybody’s doing stuff. We might have been doing fencing work, Raven’s been doing A-level revision. Everybody helps themselves. The little two have a nap to replenish their energy levels and then at about six I’ll put some tea together. I’ll look in the dairy and see what there is.

“I never get a takeaway. Do you know how much fish and chips for the family would cost me? That’s not happening.”

Are you strict?

“Probably in some respects but not in others. I’m strict with them cleaning their teeth and making up their sandwich boxes the night before.

“In my mind, I think about what matters and what doesn’t. If one of them says, ‘I want to put a tutu on today’ it doesn’t matter. They can wear it with wellies.”

You’ve said in the past that the children have a language of their own which they use between themselves, like a kind of patois.

“Yes, we still have a speech therapist at school for the younger ones. Because they talk to each other and it’s quite difficult to correct them when the pronunciation isn’t right.

“But it leaves them before they reach high school. By then, they can speak very eloquently. I’m not worried.”

How do you parent nine children while co-running a farm, TV commitments and book tours?



Amanda Owen with her sheepdogs (Ian Forsyth/PA)

“I’m not Wonder Woman. I’m not ‘smug mum’. We have our moments. One day we’d painted a wall in magnolia in an effort to try to cover up the felt tip, and I caught one of them in the room kissing the wall after eating Nutella on toast.

“It was like some terrible, dirty protest. It made me laugh more than anything.

You have to see the funny side. I enjoy the chaos of it.”

(Pan Macmillan/PA)

Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess by Amanda Owen is published by Pan Macmillan, priced £16.99, available now.

