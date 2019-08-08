Make summer last longer with sunny scents for the home

Summer may not linger long, but its scents stay in the memory – freshly cut grass, salty sea air, and the heady perfume of a rose garden – all evocative of lazy, sun-baked days.

We’re particularly receptive to scents, because our senses come alive at this time of year, and the warmth and moisture in the air means smells are carried further.

We’ve sourced the 10 of the best summer home fragrances. You can use them to enhance those sultry days while they last, or recreate your favourite scent sensations – from a classic cream tea and country stroll to sea breezes – and enjoy them long after the season’s ended.

#1 Strawberries without the cream!

Strawberries and cream are a quintessential treat during British summertime, but simply savouring their sweet scent could be a calorie-free pleasure.

Gisela Graham Strawberry Print scented candle in reusable glass jar, Rose & Summer Berry £10.95, Hurn & Hurn (Hurn & Hurn/PA)

This is a lick-the-spoon aroma with a rose scent mixed with the fruity, sugary notes of ripe strawberries.

#2 Garden stroll

No green fingers, no garden, no problem – simply sample the scent of a country garden indoors.

Matthew Williamson’s English Garden 600g Candle, £140, Amara (Amara/PA)

The designer’s taken his inspiration from traditional cottages and meadow gardens for his fresh scent, which features bergamot, lemon, blackcurrant, rose, Ceylon tea, powdery, orange blossom, and musk.

#3 The future’s orange

Manor Orangery Scented Candle, by True Grace, £32, The French Bedroom Company (The French Bedroom Company/PA

Orange blossom’s been renowned for its relaxing properties since the 17th century and could be ideal for lowering stress levels on a hot, sticky, busy day.

This citrus fragrance has top notes of orange blossom and petitgrain, an essential oil distilled from the bark of an orange tree, as well as hints of geranium, rose and amber.

#4 Flowers in the rain

Showers are never far away during a British summer, but those rain-drenched woodland flowers release a heavenly fragrance.

Petal Storm Candle, £65, Miller Harris X McQueens Flowers Candle Collection (Miller Harris X McQueens/PA)

White florals with pink pepper on an evocative base of amber and musk combine in this delicate, moist, fresh scent. To order, visit McQueens.co.uk, call 020 7251 5505 or email enquiries@mcqueens.co.uk.

#5 Holiday vibe

Just the smell of coconut suntan lotion transports us to a sun-drenched beach quicker than any plane ever could…

The Tropical Paradise Scented Candle, £32, Chase And Wonder (Chase And Wonder)

Have cossie, flip-flops and a towel at the ready as a blend of bergamot, orange, coconut, almond and vanilla instantly evokes sandy beaches, blue seas, palm trees, rum cocktails and relaxing in the sun (no passport needed).

#6 The green, green grass of home

Freshly cut grass is one of the nation’s favourite smells (along with freshly baked bread and cooking bacon) – the only downside is labouring with the mower!

Fresh Cut Scented Glass Candle, £20, Sophie Allport (Sophie Allport/PA)

Take a short cut with a scented candle that promises to replicate the vibrant green aroma of freshly-cut lush rich grass.

#7 Take time out to smell the roses

Roses are the undoubted stars of summer gardens, with their beautiful blooms and scent.

English Rose Scented Reed Diffuser, £25, Sophie Allport (Sophie Allport/PA)

Everything’s coming up roses in Sophie Allport’s English Rose fragranced diffuser, which has captured the essence of their soft scent.

#8 Go East…

Jasmine, Lemongrass & Ginger Candle, £25, Sara Miller (Sara Miller/PA)

Spirit yourself to tranquil, exotic climes, with an invigorating fragrance redolent of oriental lemongrass and ginger, balanced with an element of citrus and spice, alongside the floral scent of jasmine and rose petals.

#9 Heady and romantic

CIRE by Cire Trudon, £85, Liberty (Cire Trudon/PA)

Sultry summer nights are surely meant for romancing, and a heady, sensual scent will add to the seductive atmosphere. This candle’s distinctive scent has a base of sandalwood, patchouli and tonka beans, sweetened by cinnamon and vanilla, with top notes of bergamot and honey.

#10 Sweet dreams

Sleep Candle, £20, The White Company (The White Company/PA)

Hot summer nights can make sleeping difficult, but a peace-inducing scent could be calming, and help stop that tossing and turning.

The White Company’s Sleep Candle contains six soothing essential oils, including lavender, chamomile and clary sage, to help quieten the mind, release tension and satisfy the senses.

