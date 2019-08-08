Konnie Huq: What the summer holiday is like with my boys

Former Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq on how she’s keeping her two sons entertained during the school holidays.

She’s tackled rally driving, power boat racing and a host of other daredevil activities during her years as a Blue Peter presenter.

But Konnie Huq is aiming for a much more sedate summer with her husband, the writer and satirist Charlie Brooker and their two sons, Covey, seven, and five-year-old Huxley.

The 44-year-old TV presenter has just written Cookie! And The Most Annoying Boy In The World, the first in a new series of books for young readers about the adventures of a nine-year-old girl from a Bangladeshi family.

Are you going away?

“No, we’re not going away anywhere. Oh no, actually we are. We’re going to Scotland and I’m doing a UK tour for the book.

Stuck for what to do with your kids during the #summerholidays! Don't miss Konnie Huq @Foyles Charing Cross Rd #London 8th August, 2pm – expect quizzes, doodling + exploding mentos fountains – not to be missed – book your tickets here: https://t.co/BI3Fi5Cm8J #STEM pic.twitter.com/bEIBdezcA1 — Konnie Huq (@Konnie_Huq) August 1, 2019

“We will keep the boys entertained with the Reading Agency’s Summer Reading Challenge (which encourages children aged four to 11 to read six library books during the long summer holiday).

“We didn’t go away last summer but we managed to keep them entertained. Lots of screens! No, only joking.

“We take a lot of time off during the summer holidays. We are with them during all the school holidays – Easter, half term – it all has a knock on effect.

“Sometimes Charlie can’t get the time off which means that everything has to be crammed into this small term-time window between 9am and 3pm.”

Huq, Brooker and the boys (Chris Radburn/PA)

So how do you keep the kids out of the way when Charlie is working from home during the summer holidays?

“The thing is, the weather’s so good nowadays in the summer, they can just be in the garden or out, and Charlie’s study is on the top floor (of their house in Ealing), so they don’t disturb him if he’s writing.”

What’s your perfect holiday day?

“Waking up not as early as I wake up during a school day. The kids have got up and are just mucking about and don’t need me. As a family we’ll either go out for lunch or Charlie will cook, then we’ll go out, whether it’s to see a film or a museum or to the park.”

What’s the best thing about having the summer off with the boys?

“If you spend all that time with them, you see gradual things that you might miss in the rush of life. They are changing all the time, learning new vocabulary, just being able to do things.

“Today my son could click his fingers. It wasn’t a very loud click but he was elated. You miss that sort of thing in the everyday routine, which is much more frenetic.”

Huq and Brooker married in 2010 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

And the worst thing?

“They are five and seven, they have boundless energy. They still haven’t grown out of the old meltdown which happens now and again.”

I hear you’re not too keen on the ice cream van which is so often about on summer days out?

“Well, I call it the heroin man. This is my bugbear. Every time I take them to a park in the summer holidays and they’ve played for ages, I’m thinking, ‘Oh, hooray, healthy play! They’ve been off their screens for hours… and then that music comes from the ice cream man, which to me is like the heroin man outside The Priory.

“So, The Priory is the park and you’ve had them in rehab and they’ve done really well.”

So, what do you do when the ice cream van arrives?

“The music comes on and they look up longingly. But every day? That’s a lot of sugar. But I can’t not let them have ice cream. I’m too much of a soft touch.

“I don’t always, though. I pick my battles. I won’t get them an ice cream every day but sometimes I have to cave in.”

(Piccadilly Press/PA)

Cookie! And The Most Annoying Boy In The World By Konnie Huq is published on August 8 by Piccadilly Press, priced £10.99.

