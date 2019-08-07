Everything you need to know about Puglia, where David and Victoria Beckham are holidaying

With its unspoilt coastline, delicious food and chic boutique stays, it’s no surprise Puglia is fast becoming the go-to stay for Hollywood’s A-list.

It’s even eclipsed well-trodden Tuscany as the ultimate rural Italian destination – just check out Victoria Beckham’s Instagram feed, where she’s being sharing holiday snaps, including one of her and husband David taking a romantic bike ride across the vineyard-sprinkled countryside.

Fancy holidaying like the Beckhams? Here’s our quick guide to the region…

Where is Puglia?

In the south-eastern tip of Italy, right in the heel of the boot. It’s bordered by the Adriatic sea on the east, the Ionian sea on the southeast and by the Gulf of Taranto in the south.

What’s so special about it?

Puglia is famed for its wild Adriatic beaches and gorgeous sea villages, which are perfect for a slow-paced family holiday a la the Beckham clan, taking in the charms of the local beauty. It’s home to the longest stretch of coastline in Italy, so you rarely have to fight over a patch of sand with other visitors.

For fans of wild swimming, the rugged coast is home to scores of Instagrammable hidden grottos and rock beach swimming alcoves. Grotta della Poesia is probably one of the most famous – a natural sinkhole near the town Roca, where daredevils can launch themselves off the rocky lip of the grotto into the waters below.

Puglian’s are also spoilt with a rich archaeological heritage, and the region is peppered with scenic Baroque towns and churches. At Fasano, for instance, you’ll find the ruins of pre-Roman settlements, including walls and palaces. Puglia also boasts three UNESCO World Heritage sites: Castel del Monte, Alberobello and the Sanctuary of San Michele Arcangelo.

It’s definitely worth a visit if you like your wine and seafood, as Puglia takes its cuisine seriously (much of Italy’s olive oil is produced here). As it’s a region of farmers, most of the food is hyper-local and deliciously fresh. Here, you can enjoy huge plates of antipasti, steaming bowls of mussels and pasta by the ladle-full.



Where to eat

If you want to make like the celebs do, Michelin-starred Due Camini at Borgo Egnazia, in Savelletri is a major A-list foodie destination.

Elsewhere, Monopoli and Ostuni are two of Puglia’s must-visit towns with destination restaurants like Al Solito Posto, Osteria del tempo perso and Le Palme. Wherever you head, be sure to try Puglia’s typical pasta, orecchiette – or “little ears”, named after their shape.

The warm temperatures in the southern region of Puglia provide the perfect climate for growing grapes. White wine lovers should make a play for Locorotondo – known as the ‘City of white wine’ – to sample the spoils of the region.

Where to stay

Puglia has boutique hotels in abundance, and if you’re looking for a chic, Beckhams-inspired getaway, check out Masseria Lamacoppa. This centuries-old farmhouse has a heavenly pool and lots of land to get lost in.

For couples, Masseria Potenti in Manduria is a super romantic 18-room boutique hotel that’s a short drive from Lecce. Think white-washed walls, olive groves and a relaxed Mediterranean vibe.

For budget travellers, try Masseria Savoia Resort, which has double rooms from £53 in low season.

When to visit

August and July are ideal for enjoying Puglia’s best beaches, but be prepared for tourists and peak prices. If you fancy getting the place to yourself and saving a bit of cash in the process, it’s a good idea to head there in September or October instead.

