How to make Genevieve Taylor’s smoky sweetcorn polenta cakes with green tomato salsa

“These light-textured corn cakes are so easy and make a great brunch or lunch. If you can’t find green tomatoes, seek out the more traditional Mexican tomatillos – you can find them in specialist greengrocers,” promises BBQ and grill aficionado, Genenvieve Taylor.

Ingredients:

(Makes about 12, serving 4 as a snack)

2 corn on the cob, grilled until golden (yields 250g corn)

1tsp olive oil, plus a little extra for frying

200g Greek yoghurt

100g instant polenta

1/2 bunch of spring onions, thinly sliced

2/3 big bunch of coriander, chopped

2 large eggs

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the green tomato salsa:

250g green tomatoes, cut in half

2tbsp olive oil

1/2 bunch of spring onions, finely chopped

1–2 cloves of garlic, crushed, to taste

1/3 big bunch of coriander, chopped

1–2 green chillies, finely chopped, to taste

Juice of 1 lime

1/2–1tsp caster sugar, to taste

(Quadrille/Jason Ingram/PA)

Method:

1. Preheat your barbecue ready for direct grilling, or set a griddle pan on the hob to heat up.

2. Lightly brush the corn with oil and season all over with salt and pepper. Lay on the hot grill bars or on the griddle and cook for 25–30 minutes, turning regularly until lightly charred all over. Remove to a board and set aside until cool enough to handle.

3. Meanwhile, brush the green tomatoes with a little of the oil and cook them cut side down on the grill or griddle for about five minutes, until lightly charred. Don’t try to turn them too early or they may stick to the grill. Flip them over and cook for another five minutes. Remove to a chopping board, finely chop and place in a bowl. Stir in the rest of the olive oil and the spring onions, garlic, coriander, chillies, lime juice and caster sugar. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

4. Use a sharp knife to slice off the cooled corn kernels and tip them into a mixing bowl. Add the yoghurt, polenta, spring onions, coriander and eggs. Season really well with salt and pepper and stir together thoroughly. Set aside.

5. Set a frying pan or plancha on your barbecue or hob and leave it to get really hot for a good 10 minutes. Once hot, drizzle on a little oil and use a scrunched-up piece of kitchen paper to spread it into a very thin layer.

6. When you are ready to cook, quickly beat the bicarbonate of soda through the batter. Spoon mounds of the batter on to the plancha or pan, leaving space between them. Cook for a couple of minutes on each side. Transfer to a plate and loosely cover to keep warm while you cook the rest. To serve, top each corn cake with a little salsa and eat while warm.

Charred by Genevieve Taylor, photography by Jason Ingram, is published by Quadrille, priced £16.99. Available now.

