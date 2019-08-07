How to make Genevieve Taylor’s barbecued carrot, ricotta and toasted pecans

Why grill steaks when you can throw carrots on the barbie?

“I adore this salad and would eat the whole thing myself given half a chance,” says BBQ expert, Genevieve Taylor. “The combination of sweet charred carrots, creamy ricotta and crunchy nuts is quite simply addictive.

“If you’ve never grilled a carrot before, do it now. They are an absolute revelation and show just how good fire-cooked vegetables can be.”

Ingredients:

(Serves 4–6 as a side dish)

1 x 500g bunch of carrots, preferably with the tops on

2tbsp olive oil

1tbsp cumin seeds, lightly crushed in a pestle and mortar

1tsp soft dark brown sugar

1tsp dried chilli flakes, ideally chipotle chilli flakes

1 clove of garlic, crushed

250g ricotta

1/2 bunch of spring onions, thinly sliced

50g pecans, toasted and chopped

A small bunch of coriander, chopped

Extra virgin olive oil, to drizzle

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

(Quadrille/Jason Ingram/PA)

Method:

1. Trim the tops off the carrots and scrub under running water. Slice in half lengthways, or into quarters if they are a little larger – you want them to be approximately finger-thickness.

2. Fill a pan with boiling water and add a little salt, then set over a high heat and bring back to the boil. Once boiling, add the carrots and blanch for three minutes. Drain well and tip into a mixing bowl. While they are still hot, add the olive oil, cumin, brown sugar, chilli flakes and garlic and stir well to mix. Cover and leave to marinate for a couple of hours at room temperature.

3. Once you are ready to cook, fire up your barbecue ready for direct grilling, or preheat a cast-iron griddle pan on the hob. Lay the carrots on the grill bars or griddle and cook for 15–20 minutes, turning regularly, until they are nicely caramelised. If you are barbecuing, you can add a few smoking wood chunks or chips to up the smokiness. Use a brush to baste the carrots with

any excess marinade from the bowl as you turn them.

4. Once soft and caramelised, scatter the carrots over a serving plate and dot with heaped teaspoons of ricotta. Sprinkle over the spring onions, chopped pecans and coriander. Finally, add a generous drizzle of olive oil and finish with a good grind of pepper. Serve while still warm.

Charred by Genevieve Taylor, photography by Jason Ingram, is published by Quadrille, priced £16.99. Available now.

© Press Association 2019