Toni Morrison has died aged 88: Essential reading from the Nobel laureate

The literary giant was known for her searing prose giving voice to the black experience.

For years Toni Morrison has been a towering voice in literature, tackling issues of racism and injustice in her novels of moving prose.

Her publisher Alfred A Knopf announced that the 88-year-old died on Monday night. She won the Pulitzer Prize and the Nobel Prize for Literature, as well as being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama in 2012 – just some of her many achievements.

President Barack Obama awards author Toni Morrison with a Medal of Freedom in 2012 (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Morrison gave a voice to the black experience when it was sorely needed. Her first fiction novel came out in 1970 and her last in 2015, and throughout her career she has tackled some of the toughest issues facing America, including racism, assault and injustice.

We are profoundly sad to report that Toni Morrison has died at the age of eighty-eight. “We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.” February 18, 1931 – August 5, 2019 pic.twitter.com/DWnElCpMKc — Alfred A. Knopf (@AAKnopf) August 6, 2019

Her work is as powerful as it is unsettling – and that’s exactly the point. Morrison is essential reading, and here’s where you should start.

Beloved

This is Morrison’s most famous work, winning her the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1988. Jumping from the present in 1873 to flashbacks from the past, it tells the story of Sethe – a former slave who killed one of her children to save her from the horrors of slavery.

In the post-Civil War present day, Sethe lives in Ohio in a haunted house with her youngest daughter Denver. The novel explores the impact of slavery, and how damaging these repressed experiences can be. The book is dedicated to “Sixty Million and more,” referring to estimated number of people killed as a result of the slave trade.

Beloved regularly appears on best books lists, and was adapted into a 1998 movie starring Oprah Winfrey, part of the Beloved Trilogy, followed by Jazz and Paradise. Morrison explained the trilogy to the Washington Post in 1993: “The conceptual connection is the search for the beloved – the part of the self that is you, and loves you, and is always there for you.”

The Bluest Eye

This is Morrison’s first novel, published in 1970 when she was 39. It touches upon many themes which would come up time and time again in her work, like racial injustice and the mistreatment of black people in America.

Set in Ohio in 1941, the narrative starts with an African-American girl called Pecola who feels ugly because of her skin and longs for blue eyes – a symbol of whiteness. It tackles tough subjects like child molestation, incest, rape and internalised racism through various perspectives: Pecola, Claudia (the daughter of her foster parents) and an unnamed, omniscient narrator.

Due to its content it’s number 15 in the list of most banned or challenged books in American schools and libraries, compiled by the American Library Association, but is considered by many an important text to be studied.

Song of Solomon

Published in 1977, this is one of Morrison’s rare novels told from a male perspective. It follows Macon “Milkman” Dead III, who got that nickname because he was breastfed well into childhood. Set in Michigan, Milkman is born just after local man tries to fly and kills himself.

This becomes the enduring theme of the novel, and as we follow Milkman into adulthood he is constantly preoccupied with thoughts of flight. As with many of Morrison’s other novels, it focuses on the trying nature of familial relationships, how you can carve your own path, and the experience of being African-American in a society where slavery is still fresh in mind.

© Press Association 2019