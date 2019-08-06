Video: Check out the first ever ballet and cocktail masterclass

Whoever thought you could mix two seemingly different but wonderful things: Ballet and cocktails? But now there’s the opportunity to combine them at the first ever ballet meets cocktail class – ‘Cocktails en Pointe’.

Mixology expert Nick Shopland and lead ballet instructor from Pineapple Dance Studios, Amber Doyle, will put you through your paces, teaching some of the best-known ballet moves while also whipping up three cocktails, including a Grand 75 (like a French 75) and a Grand Confiture.

And who knows, you could uncover a natural talent…

The Cocktails en Pointe Masterclass session is taking place at 8.30pm, August 6, at Pineapple Dance Studios, Covent Garden, London, for £10. Book tickets on Design My Night.

