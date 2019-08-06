James Wong: ‘I decided to trawl through all the exotic edible plants that live secret double lives ‘

The Kew-trained botanist and broadcaster talks to Sam Wylie-Harris about the inspiration behind new Smirnoff Infusions.

Mother nature’s cup runneth over when it comes to edible produce, but from botanist James Wong’s point of view, we haven’t even scratched the surface: “I’m perpetually fascinated by how, despite there being an estimated 50,000 edible plants on Earth, most of humanity relies on as little as a 100 crops. That’s 99.8% of flavour we are missing out on!”

So when drinks brand Smirnoff asked Wong, author of Grow Your Own Drugs and Homegrown Revolution to take on the role of Urban Nature Consultant for the launch of Smirnoff Infusions – a new fruit infused spirit drink – he was itching to start experimenting with some special garnishes to complement the two key serves.

“I wanted to use weird and wonderful flavours that you could never buy in a supermarket, but was equally keen that non-geeks could also easily source these little-known ingredients,” explains Wong.

“The solution? I decided to trawl through all the exotic edible plants that live secret double lives as mild mannered garden plants. As many common garden plants were originally domesticated for their edible or medicinal use, there are loads of tasty treats that live secret double lives as window box fillers.”

For Smirnoff’s Orange, Grapefruit and Bitters formula, Wong wanted to enhance the natural zestiness of the citrus. So he went for exotic pineapple marigolds Tagetes tenuifolia from Guatemala and Mexico. And, as he points out: “Aside from vivid orange flowers, which by happy coincidence match that of the drink perfectly, they have powerfully scented ferny leaves.

“Just a light rub of them instantly releases a fresh, fruity scent like a combination of pineapples and marigolds, which naturally pairs really well with the citrus oils in the grapefruit zest.”

“Being such a common herb in many parts of Latin America, I will never know why, despite being grown in almost every pub hanging basket, so few Brits have tasted it,” says Wong.

For the Raspberry, Rhubarb & Vanilla flavour, Wong was taken down memory lane, “to a time when walking in my grandma’s garden in Wales – she made the best raspberry and rhubarb crumble and the Smirnoff Infusions ideal serve captures some of this essence in a grown-up drink.”

With such nostalgic associations and its pink hue, Wong was inspired to use another plant that reminded him of her garden: The pink flowers and leaves of rose geraniums. “As their name suggests, these have a strong rose-like scent to them, far more intense than roses themselves.

“Hailing from the wilds of South Africa, just a small bunch of leaves can be enough to fill a room with their ‘pink’, floral scent. As the drink is very fruit-centred, just one or two leaves complement it brilliantly with a subtle floral flavour,” says Wong.

Smirnoff Infusions Orange, Grapefruit & Bitters and Smirnoff Infusions Raspberry, Rhubarb & Vanilla, priced £14 (50cl) are available at supermarkets nationwide. Visit Smirnoff (smirnoff.com).

