This new app will help prevent kitchen waste â€“ 7 others to download too

A sludge of salad leaves, a dry, lonely rasher of bacon, half a loaf of stale bread – we’ve all been faced with leftover food and not known quite what to do with it, and then guiltily let it slide into the bin.

But as food waste becomes an increasing concern, with thousands of tonnes of good, edible food going to waste in the UK every year (even though 8.4 million people in the UK are struggling to afford to eat, according to Fare Share), we all need to do our bit.

New app Kitche (available on Android), designed by Alex Vlassopulos who works at Google, aims to make things easier, by creating a digital list of users’ available ingredients via photos of receipts, which can then be used to develop recipes and reduce waste in the process. Users will also get a notification alerting them five days after buying fruit and veg, to use them up.

New app Kitche promises to save families money and reduce waste by helping consumers use up the leftovers in their fridge (Kitche/PA)

Keen to digitally tackle your fridge and your food life? Here are a few more waste apps to investigate now…

1. OLIO – got a leftover batch of spag bol, or a bag of veg that won’t get eaten before you go on holiday? OLIO connects people with their neighbours, and volunteers with businesses to redistribute leftover food.

2. FoodCloud – restaurants, cafes and businesses can upload details of surplus food, and FoodCloud alerts local charities and family support services so they can collect it.

3. Too Good To Go – TGTG operates in cities around Britain, giving restaurants the chance to cut their food waste. They can upload details of leftover meals to the app, for people to buy at a discounted cost.

4. Giki – dubbed ‘your sustainable shopping companion’, Giki lets you know the sustainable and ethical credentials of the brands you’re buying food from, so when you shop, you’re informed.

5. No Waste – boost your food-related organisational skills with this app of lists. It’ll help you keep track of what you have in the fridge, what needs topping up and what needs eating.

6. Winnow – aimed at those who work in hospitality, Winnow helps businesses cut food waste – and they even have technology that measures and records what’s binned.

7. Karma – want dinner, fast and cheap? Swedish app Karma connects people in London with surplus food, sold at half the price by cafes and restaurants.

© Press Association 2019