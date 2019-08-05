Tried and tested: Saucony Ride ISO 2 trainers

Prudence Wade discovers whether these running shoes will help put a spring in her step.

I’ve always envied the people who lace up their trainers and start pounding pavements at a moment’s notice.

Unfortunately, I’ve never been part of this group – I’m not a ‘runner’. I’m fit and healthy, but going on a jog is my own personal Everest. Instead, I’m banished to spending money on a monthly gym membership and only working out when a class is scheduled.

In the summer, though, I often want to be exercising outside rather than inside.

Saucony’s latest trainers, the Ride ISO 2 are specifically designed to be comfortable for runners with FORMFIT technology – three layers of foam in the sole – perhaps this is the push I need to become a regular jogger…

So, how did I find the shoes?

The pros…

First and foremost, having high-tech new trainers definitely encouraged me to go running more. It might be basic, but I find motivation in exercise gear and am more likely to workout if I’ve got a bright new sports bra or fun patterned leggings.

So, one of the best things – and it might just be in my head – was the shoes got me out jogging, and to my surprise, I realised I wasn’t as inept as I thought I was. I’ve never seen myself as a ‘runner’, and this very well could’ve been what was stopping me from pounding the pavements.

Exercise isn’t just physical – it’s mental too. Once I realised I wasn’t completely useless, I was far more likely to start running, and I even managed to surprise myself with how easy I found it. That’s not to say the trainers immediately turned me into Usain Bolt, but it was still a pleasing confidence boost.

Thanks to the high-tech foam sole of the shoes, my strides definitely felt cushioned. This was a huge positive for me, and it helped ease my fears of ruining my knees when running.

I also liked how much support the trainers gave me. Many of the runners I’ve come across focus on being light, which means they’re often quite flimsy, with little support, and your feet get soaked in a second if it rains. This isn’t the case with the Saucony pair – they felt solid without being too heavy. In fact, at 249g, these trainers are even marginally lighter than the Adidas Ultraboost 19 shoes, which weigh 268g.

The cons…

Unfortunately, my major critique is a big one. The shoes didn’t fit as well as I would have liked. For as long as I can remember, I’ve been a size five and am so consistent, I don’t always try on shoes in the shop, because I know they’ll fit.

So, I was surprised when I first laced up the trainers and they felt a bit snug. At first, I thought it wasn’t a big deal – after all, my toes might have gone up to the end, but it’s not like I was squeezing into the shoes.

However, the fit became more of an issue when I started running. Maybe it was the prolonged pressure on my feet or the heat and exercise making them swell, but by the end of a jog, my toes and the sides of my feet felt numb. I also tried wearing the shoes to do other exercise, not just running, and it was even worse – jumping up and down in HIIT classes, or dancing about in aerobics, only pushed my poor feet closer to the end of the shoes.

My main takeaway from these trainers is it’s worth going and getting them professionally fitted in a store before buying them. Unfortunately, all the positives of the shoes were outweighed by the fact they felt uncomfortable within five minutes of running.

The Saucony Ride ISO 2 is available from saucony.com, from £120.

