How to make Nadiya Hussain’s bao buns with spicy tuna

For when you’ve got a little more time on your hands, Nadiya Hussain’s bao buns with spicy tuna are a fun project to make as a family – and they’ll be demolished pretty quickly.

“These buns are soft and light, and with the spicy raw tuna it is quite literally a melt-in-the-mouth experience,” Hussain promises.

Ingredients

(Makes 6 buns)

For the buns:

500g plain flour

2tsp salt

2tbsp sugar

2tsp fast-action yeast

300ml warm water

For the spicy tuna:

440g tuna steaks (sashimi grade), finely chopped

2 spring onions, finely chopped

1 red chilli, finely diced, with seeds

2.5cm piece of ginger, peeled and grated

2tbsp honey

5tbsp soy sauce

2tsp sesame oil

1tbsp black or white sesame seeds

A small handful of fresh coriander, chopped

(Chris Terry/PA)

Method

1. Put the flour, salt, sugar and yeast into a bowl and mix together. Make a well in the centre and add the water, then bring the dough together. If you’re using a mixer, knead for five minutes on a high speed, and if you’re doing it by hand, knead for 10 minutes. The dough should be lovely and shiny and stretchy. Place back in the bowl and leave to prove for one hour, covered, in a warm place until doubled in size.

2. Meanwhile cut out 10 squares of baking parchment measuring 10cm x 10cm and have two baking trays at the ready.

3. Roll the dough into a sausage shape and cut it into 10 equal pieces (80g each). Roll each one out to a circle 5mm in thickness and brush all over with oil. Brush a chopstick with oil too, then lay it in the centre, fold over the dough to create a semicircle and pull the stick out. Place on a piece of paper and then on a baking tray. Do this to all 10 pieces of dough, then cover with a piece of greased clingfilm and leave for 30 minutes, until doubled in size.

4. Depending on the size of your steamer, steam as many buns as you can at a time without overcrowding it. They should take five to six minutes, until springy to touch.

5. While the buns are steaming, make the spicy tuna. Put the chopped tuna into a bowl and add the onions, chilli, ginger, honey, soy sauce, sesame oil, sesame seeds and chopped coriander. Snap open the steamed buns and fill them with the spicy tuna.

(Chris Terry/PA)

Time To Eat by Nadiya Hussain, photography by Chris Terry, is published by Michael Joseph, priced £20. Available now. The accompanying Nadiya’s Time To Eat series is currently airing on BBC Two and available on iPlayer.

© Press Association 2019