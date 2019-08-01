Everything you need to know about Barryâ€™s Bootcamp â€“ the workout loved by Nicole Scherzinger

The former Pussycat Doll was spotted leaving a Sydney outpost of the buzzy LA gym franchise.

If you follow Nicole Scherzinger on Instagram, you’ll know that she takes her health and fitness pretty seriously.

The 41-year-old singer is in amazing shape, thanks to a regular gym routine that involves strength training, conditioning and cardio (she’s a massive fan of using worker sliders to blast her core too).

But as she’s currently splitting her time between Australia and the US for filming commitments, she’s been keeping up with her California gym routine while Down Under with Barry’s Bootcamp sessions.

The former Pussycat Doll was seen leaving a Sydeny branch of the LA gym between filming Australia’s Got Talent.

Scherzinger isn’t the only celeb that’s a fan of the Barry’s method either. Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba and David Beckham all like to get a sweat on at the classes too.

If you’re still in the dark about exactly what Barry’s is, how it works and – more importantly – how brutal it is, here’s everything you need to know…



What is Barry’s bootcamp?

Barry’s is a type of boutique gym that originated in West Hollywood in 1998, but now has studios all around the world.

Their gym floors all have a similar layout: Treadmills along the walls with boxes for performing weighted floor exercises.



The workout rooms are red-hued and dimly-lit, making it the perfect place for a celeb to go incognito during their downtime. Classes aren’t cheap – in the UK they cost £22 each – but you get the full boutique gym experience for your money: Luxury showers with nice toiletries, changing rooms with hair straighteners and a smoothie bar for a post workout treat.

What does a class involve?

Each hour-long class is divided into four sections: Two bursts of High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) on the treadmills, and another two on the gym floor using dumbells, resistance bands or your own bodyweight.

Barry’s tends to hone in on different muscle groups throughout the week, so even though you’ll always be moving between the floor and treadmills during classes, the moves you do will differ (that way, it never gets boring).

On the floor, you can expect strength-building exercises like burpees, crunches and weighted squats, interspersed with short, low intensity recovery periods.

On the treadmills, the instructors call out a variety of speeds (from beginner to advance) so there’s no need to panic if you’re feeling intimidated – you can take the workout at a pace that suits you. The Barry’s trainers are there to push you though, and will encourage you to safely hit the numbers that will max out your heart rate.

What are the results?

Barry’s claims you can burn up to 1,000 calories in one session, but this will obviously depend on how hard you push yourself.

HIIT workouts are particularly effective for torching fat and toning the body, because they produces excess post-oxygen consumption (or EPOC) which raises your metabolic rate for hours after your session. This means your body can continue to burn calories, even after the workout is over.

Barry’s classes are seriously tough, and you can expect to feel the burn the next day in all your major muscle groups – chest, back, arms, shoulders, legs and calves.

One of the best things about Barry’s though is the music and energy in the class. It’s a bit of a myth that the instructors bark at you to go harder – instead, they push the tempo and encourage you to find your inner athlete.

Where are they based?

As well as various gyms across north America, Barry’s have gyms in Italy, France, Singapore, Australia, Sweden, Qatar and Norway.

In the UK, you can find them in five London locations, and they’ve just opened a brand new outpost in Manchester.

