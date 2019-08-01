What are Clink restaurants in prisons?

Here’s what you need to know about The Clink Charity, and why you should book a table at one of its joints.

Cooking can be transformative. Whether it’s the sense of calm brought on from stirring a pan of pasta sauce, or the pride felt presenting someone you love with a perfectly crisp, golden roast chicken – there’s something about putting food together that just makes everything seem better, and more manageable.

So it makes a certain sense that a new Ministry of Justice study has found that inmates at Brixton Prison, London, who have trained at its in-jail, charity-run restaurant, The Clink, are less likely to reoffend on release.

The study found Clink trainee reoffending rates to be 11%, compared with 32% for their non-kitchen trained counterparts. While across the project’s other three restaurants – HMP Cardiff, High Down and Styal – just 15% went on to reoffend within a year, while among the comparison group, 22% did.

But what is The Clink, and how does it work?

The Clink Brixton at HMP Brixton (The Clink Charity/PA)

Essentially, The Clink Charity operates four fine dining restaurants – open to the public – behind prison walls, all staffed by inmates. The charity also runs a cafe in Manchester, which provides jobs for ex-prisoners and homeless people.

“The Clink Charity’s aim is to reduce reoffending through the training and rehabilitation of prisoners,” states the project, while Clink chief Christopher Moore told the BBC, it provides a way to set up and connect prisoners with jobs when their sentences end. As a result, he notes, it’s a system that “works on both sides of the walls”.

What can you expect from dining at The Clink?

Logistics-wise, things are a little more high security than dropping in at your favourite pizza place. For starters, at The Clink’s flagship Brixton restaurant (a Category-C prison) in particular, all guests are subject to a security check before table bookings can be confirmed, and on arrival you must adhere to strict guidelines and procedures, meaning: No cigarettes, phones, bags, laptops, sharp objects, chewing gum or tissues allowed. And you need a form of ID. It’s basically like going to the airport, except you also have to be 18+.

But if you can survive a mealtime without checking Twitter (and without your children, whoop), it’s a novel chance to focus wholly on your dinner.

What’s the food like?

Don’t expect canteen fare – the prisoners cooking for you know what they’re doing, and are working towards City & Guilds NVQs in Food & Beverage Service, Professional Cookery and Food Hygiene.

Roast dinner (The Clink Charity/PA)

In fact, the dishes are utterly decadent sounding. Rabbit and pistachio terrine, lemon piccalilli and mustard crostini, anyone? Followed by poached supreme of cod, herb fettuccine, heritage tomato and basil broth, and then a white chocolate pot, citrus bubbles and lemon polenta cookies!? We don’t even know what citrus bubbles are, but we want some.

The most coveted booking of the week though is, of course, Sunday lunch, and they seem to actively encourage you to order a side of roast potatoes on top of the ones that already come with your beef.

And the booze?

Sorry, The Clink restaurants are alcohol-free, but they do offer a mocktail of the day, a slew of fancy organic soft drinks, cold infusions and all the coffee.

Why should we book?

Because you’ll be well fed, will be supporting a charity doing great things and it’s a chance to talk to inmates – it’s an opportunity for all involved, and far more interesting than ordering takeout.

And after all, who isn’t at least a little curious about going inside a prison? As long as you get let out after dessert.

© Press Association 2019