Weave some magic at home, with new-wave rattan, raffia and bamboo

No longer confined to retro schemes and conservatories, nature’s most versatile materials are making a stylish comebacks, says Gabrielle Fagan.

We’re all waking up to the magic of weave, with rattan – that blonde, slim, easy-on-the eye material – enjoying a starring role in homes right now.

Pinterest and Instagram are full of stunning examples of how rattan can lend a ‘wow’ factor in a way that solid wood simply can’t, and it’s totally in tune with our growing desire for natural products and organic designs in our living spaces.

Rattan was a huge hit in the Seventies, a trend that stuck for at least a decade, and has endured as a staple of the conservatory – but perish the thought that this is just a predictable reincarnation.

Designers have so transformed it, with punchy colour and imaginative chic new shapes, that pieces are good-looking enough to be focal points in all areas of the home.

Not only that – they’re seemingly so entranced by all things woven right now, they’ve also turned their creative attentions to raffia, bamboo, and even simple straw.

Punchy orange is just one of the shades featured in Kalinko’s rattan accessories: Amaya Ribbed Napkins – Set of 4 – Orange, £28; Inya Rattan Bowl – Large Orange, £48; Latha Rattan Placemats – Set of 4 – Deep Orange, £64; Kaya Woven Bamboo Woven Placemats – Set of 4 – Orange, £36; Strand Rattan Ice Bucket – Orange, £68, Kalinko (Kalinko/PA)

“Rattan really is the ‘super food’ of the homeware world,” declares Sophie Garnier, founder of Kalinko (kalinko.com), specialists in hand-woven rattan furniture and accessories made in Burma.

“Practically, the material is solid all the way through the vine, which makes it incredibly strong, and its flexibility means it can be woven into any shape. It also accepts paints and stains like wood, so can be made in a variety of colours and finishes.”

Not least, it’s a good choice, Garnier points out, if you want to burnish your eco-credentials. “It grows very quickly all year round and is harvested without harming the tree and also grows back very enthusiastically, so an A-star for sustainability,” she enthuses.

A laid-back colonial vibe in a living room, with bamboo and rattan furniture. Cushions and hand-woven Cushion Covers, from £50 each; Kalaya Bamboo Stools, from £45 each; Rattan Planters, from £28 each; Inya Rattan Bowl – Large – White, £52, Kalinko (Kalinko/PA)

Lightweight yet sturdy, it can also look fresh and modern depending on the shape and finish you choose, notes Garnier.

Summing up its appeal, she says: “It brings the essence of the outdoors inside, which is very soothing and, while an obvious choice in the summer, will look great all year round in both classic and contemporary homes.”

What are you waiting for? Work the weave at home, with a variety of beautiful products…

Keep it light

Woven furniture won’t dominate a space, which makes it ideal for compact spaces and especially good for renters as it’s easily transportable, says Kate Butler, head of product design at Habitat.

Rattan furniture enhances an airy, minimalist setting (iStock/PA)

“Fast-growing materials like rattan and bamboo are increasingly becoming key materials for us, and we’re incorporating these strong and lightweight materials into more modern designs that take advantage of their versatility,” she explains.

“They allow us to create more interesting 3D shapes, from fluid curves to angular forms, so we’re moving away from traditional rattan associations – which confined it to the conservatory – to more inspirational, contemporary ideas for the home that allow you to add more personality to a space.”

She highlights the Nadia bedframe (designed by Matthew Long), made from four individual rattan sections which clip together for easy assembly, and Habitat’s range of rattan light shades, which simply fit over a bulb.

(L-R) Elmley Natural Curved Rattan Easy-To-Fit Ceiling Shade, £90; Nadia Natural Handwoven Rattan Bed Frame, from £550; Margate Natural Rattan Easy-To-Fit Ceiling Shade, £70, Habitat (Habitat/PA)

Mix ‘n’ match



Zamba Bamboo Pendant Lampshade, £59, Trouva; Kingston Round White Dining Table, 90cm, currently reduced to £149.99 from £249.99, Furniture Choice (Furniture Choice/PA)

Double up for maximum effect – two chairs are better than one because they’ll look as though you’ve committed to a style, rather than bought a random piece.

If you want to make a statement, choose a rocker or a classic Peacock-style chair. The latter with its high back, which is also called a fan chair, originated in the Philippines and its striking style has featured in many iconic photographs over the years.

Scene-stealer seats

(L-R) Emmy Cane Chair, £339, Beaumonde; Lene Bjerre Ratia Chair – Natural, currently reduced to £412.50 from £550, Sweetpea & Willow; Gronadal Rocking-Chair – Grey/Natural, £150, Ikea (Beaumonde/Sweetpea & Willow/Ikea/PA)

If you like a laid-back vibe, hanging chairs are ultra-fashionable currently, and Cox & Cox has an open weave Round Rattan Cocoon Chair, £650. It comes with a stand or a hook so it can be hung from the ceiling. Enhance the cosiness by draping with a Curly Sheepskin – Natural, £175.

Store & stun

(On wall) Olli Ella Mini Chari Bag – Rose, £35 and (on floor) Olli Ella Piki Picnic Basket – Rose, £29, Hurn & Hurn; Pink Rattan Kids Storie Stool, currently reduced to £49.49 from £51.99, Trouva (Hurn & Hurn/PA)

We can never have enough storage – but there’s no reason it should be boring. Turn it into eye-candy with wicked weaves featuring soft, blushing shades, which can hold everything from household essentials to toys.

(L-R) Open Weave Basket, from £50, Garden Trading; Ferm Living Apple Braided Storage Basket – Small, £35, and Pear Braided Storage Basket – Large, £75, Cloudberry Living; Jax Bamboo & Rattan Baskets – Set of Two, £135, Perch & Parrow (Garden Trading/Cloudberry Living/Perch & Parrow/PA)

Divide & Rule

Dutchbone Rumour Room Divider, £199, Cuckooland (Cuckooland/PA)

Unique pieces, like a folding screen, will conjure a tropical vibe in a living area. And you can ramp up the effect with other accessories, such a mirror, wall-mounted woven platters, occasional seating or a lamp.

(L-R) Camo Water Hyacinth Side Table, £149, Beaumonde; Handwoven Lampshades Oahu (natural sustainable straw), currently reduced to £52.50 from £75, Lola & Mawu; Dutchbone Kubu Rattan Mirror, £99, Cuckooland (Beaumonde/Lola & Mawu/Cuckooland/PA)

