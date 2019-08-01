Breastfeeding Week: Why mums-to-be are now expressing milk before their baby is even born

Studies show most new mums are keen to breastfeed when their baby’s born, but what many may not realise is that they can start harvesting their milk long before baby even arrives.

One Born Every Minute midwife Lesley Gilchrist, of My Expert Midwife says there’s evidence to suggest that mothers-to-be should be encouraged to hand express their colostrum (early milk) from 36 weeks of pregnancy. It’s to make extra sure the new baby gets it, even if he or she has trouble latching on and breastfeeding.

So to mark World Breast Feeding Week (August 1-7 ), Gilchrist explains how to express colostrum during pregnancy.

(iStock/PA)

How does it work and why should I do it?

“First of all, you learn the skill of hand expressing in pregnancy, which makes it easier to do once baby arrives,” Gilchrist says. “Colostrum is your baby’s first few meals (over the course of a few days) and it’s liquid gold. It offers calories, antibodies and liquid, among many other things. But not all babies can take the colostrum from their mum’s breast themselves.

“If a baby can’t breastfeed (cleft palate, too sleepy due to low blood sugars, maternal position) then you need to give this to baby by syringe. The first drops of colostrum take hours or days to express and usually not in the volume needed at that time, but if you have a bank of it (expressed and frozen antenatally), it’s not a problem.

“By hand expressing colostrum in pregnancy it gives you a store of colostrum just in case your baby needs it and you want to avoid giving formula milk. It can be frozen, so won’t go to waste either.

Can all pregnant women do this?

“It used to be that we encouraged this only for those high risk group of women, however we now recognise that by encouraging all women to express antenatally it actually helps milk production once baby is born and also, for those babies that at birth struggle to feed, avoid giving formula milk,” she says.



“The majority of women can express their colostrum, and for some women, especially those with diabetes, it’s extremely beneficial. For some women though, especially those with a complicated pregnancy, and where a hospital birth is advised, advice should be sought from your doctor or midwife about when, or if, to start.”

When should I start?

“You can start expressing colostrum from 37 weeks, although your midwife or doctor may advise earlier, or – in very rare cases – not to.”

What do I need to do it?

“Ask you pharmacy for 1ml syringes with plugs at the end – you’ll need to buy them. Some hospitals offer a colostrum harvesting pack, so it’s worthwhile checking with your midwife first. You’ll also need a clean freezer bag, and clean hands.”

Theory of expressing milk before birth has many benefits including, confidence, validates her need to prepare for breastfeeding — La Leche League NZ (@LaLecheLeagueNZ) October 3, 2014

How do I do it?

“At first you won’t see any milk and when it does appear it’s just a small drop,” says Gilchrist. “Use the syringe to suck the milk from your nipple into the syringe. The first few times you do this you’ll collect barely anything, but don’t add the next batch to that syringe as it needs to be frozen immediately.

“Once it’s collected, put your name and date of birth onto your freezer bag in permanent marker. When you go to hospital to have you baby, remove your syringes from the freezer and place into a cool bag with additional ice packs. Once you arrive at the hospital ask your midwife to store them in their freezer.”

