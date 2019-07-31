You can now book a room at the world’s first guitar-shaped hotel

This rock-inspired redevelopment is sure to strike a chord.

The luxury hotel market never leaves you lacking choice.

You could stay in an all-inclusive seaside resort, or an inner city skyscraper with buffet breakfasts from the penthouse. Or you could dominate the Florida skyline in a 400ft, glass-covered tower in the shape of an electric guitar.

A gigantic guitar-shaped expansion project at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood (no, not that Hollywood) has begun accepting bookings ahead of its grand opening on October 24.

You don’t have to be stuck in the Seventies to enjoy the hotel (though it probably helps), as the amenities are straight from the five-star playbook. The 13.5-acre pool complex features waterfalls, cabanas, paddleboards and kayaking, so there’s no need to fret about the kids not having enough to entertain them.

The body of the guitar contains 638 rooms served by 19 restaurants, and prices will vary according to availability and season.

The musical theme goes far beyond the aesthetics, and the hotel’s flagship service will be Hard Rock Live, a 7,000-seat venue set to host everything from gigs to boxing matches and awards shows.

Maroon 5 will be playing October’s grand opening, and one of the best loved classical artists of all time, Andrea Bocelli, is confirmed for November.

Drenched in the glitz-and-glam aesthetic for which Hard Rock International is known, the entire project has cost an estimated $1.5 billion (£1.23 billion).

Throw in a 12,000 square ft rooftop bar, a 26,000 square ft retail promenade, and a massive casino (3,000 slot machines alone – and a 45-table poker room), and the one thing you will not be is bored.

