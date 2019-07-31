Crisp and fresh: 7 invigorating white wines to sip this summer

This season calls for a drop of something clean and refreshing. Keep your cool with Sam Wylie-Harris’ top picks.

When the heat is on and a warm wind whips up, nothing spells summer like a sun-bleached white to dive into or chill out with and take it easy.

Whether it’s light tropical fruits, something a little more complex, or wonderfully crisp with well judged zippy acidity, vibrant whites as fresh as a cold water rock pool and clear as a picturesque cove are the styles to snap up now.

Here’s seven of our favourite invigorating white wines to enjoy this summer…

1. Tapada de Villar Vinho Verde 2017, Portugal (£7, Marks & Spencer stores)

(Marks & Spencer/PA)

Bright as the Portuguese sun, this is a fun, light, lunchtime white with good acidity driving the crisp green apple and lime flavours, with a refreshing spritz keeping it on point. Pour it with clams in garlic and white wine to capture the fresh flavours of a summer seaside holiday.

2. Cowrie Bay Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Marlborough, New Zealand (£7.49, Waitrose)

(Waitrose/PA)

A showy contrast of gooseberry, basil and lime on the nose and exuding mouth-watering green characters, this top drop is basking in the limelight, having recently scooped an IWC (International Wine Challenge) Great Value White under £8 award.

The tasting panel described it has having “complex, pungent notes of tomato leaf, green pepper and passion fruit, creamy texture and long-bright finish”, making it a great weekday wine that won’t let you down.

3. Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Spanish Albariño 2017, Spain (£8.50, Sainsbury’s)

(Sainsbury’s/PA)

For a lasting sense of freshness, you can’t go wrong with this coastal white from Galicia. There’s a hint of sea spray behind its fresh, lemony acidity with floral scents lifted by a hint of apricot with lime, peach and apple flavours, mineral notes and a breezy, lifted finish. Uniformly delicious with anything plucked from the sea.

4. Tesco Finest Tingleup Riesling 2018, Western Australia (£9, Tesco)

(Tesco/PA)

With a lovely whiff of lemony, floral freshness, there’s depth and intensity to the ripe citrusy, limey flavours of this wine, with hints of stone fruits complementing the citrus fruit, and a dry, stony, minerally finish. Made by Howard Park wines (a key figure in the region), aromatic grapes thrive Down Under, and this refreshing riesling is excellent on its own but even better with a spicy, Thai noodle salad and an extra squeeze of lime juice.

5. Kalfu Molu Chardonnay 2017, Casablanca Valley, Chile (£10.25, Frontier Wines)

(Ventisquero/PA)

An easy-breezy, cool climate chardonnay, this is fresh and beautifully balanced with tropical and citrus flavours vying for attention and blending with well-balanced acidity, oceanic notes and a lively, expressive finish. We love the starfish on the label, which harks back to the romantic notion that they were once thought to be falling stars that hid in the ocean. A great catch with smoked sweet chilli salmon.

6. 2.4K Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Nelson, New Zealand (£12.99, Laithwaite’s)

(Laithwaite’s/PA)

West of Marlborough, the Nelson region gifts us with a deliciously ripe, rounder style of sauvignon, that’s fresh and fruity rather than being all gooseberry and grass. This one’s gently aromatic with ribbons of ripe peach, soft guava and apricot accents, leading to flavours of honeydew melon and juicy tropical fruit embellished by more peachy notes, with good acidity to liven the finish.

7. Banfi San Angelo Pinot Grigio 2017, Tuscany, Italy (£14.79, The Drink Shop)

(Banfi/PA)

A pinot grigio with personality, there’s nothing neutral about this little treasure from Tuscany. Fruitier than its northern Italian cousins, a gorgeous bouquet of pear drops, ripe peach and rich, honeyed notes brings instant pleasure, with a fine burst of acidity for some citrusy freshness and a ready-to-drink summer vibe. Delectable on its own, with seafood linguine or pesto alla genovese. Saluti!

