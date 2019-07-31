How to make Nadiya Hussain’s ras malai cake

31st Jul 19 | Lifestyle

Having people over? Show off with this pretty creation.

b73173ee-0713-4dfa-9874-46978122bda4

Nadiya Hussain was inspired by the Bengali dessert ras malai – meaning ‘juice creams’, small pieces of cake that float in gently spiced milk – for this bake.

She describes her version (without the floating) as “rich, creamy and lightly spiced and fragrant”.

Ingredients 
(Serves 8)

For the cake:
10 strands of saffron, dropped into 4tbsp of warm milk
250g unsalted butter
250g caster sugar
5 medium eggs, beaten
250g self-raising flour
1tsp baking powder

For the milk drizzle:
100g milk powder
150ml boiling water
Cardamom seeds, removed from the pods and ground

For the buttercream:
2 cardamom pods, crushed
3tbsp whole milk
300g unsalted butter, softened
600g icing sugar, sifted

To decorate:
Edible rose petals, mixed with 100g roughly chopped pistachios

Method 

1. Preheat the oven to 170°C/fan 150°C. Grease and line two 20cm sandwich tins.

2. Make the saffron milk. Place the butter and sugar in a bowl and whisk until light and fluffy and almost white. Add the eggs a little at a time, making sure to keep whisking. Then add the flour, baking powder and saffron milk, and fold the mixture until you have a smooth, shiny batter.

3. Divide the mixture between the two tins and level the tops. Bake for 20–25 minutes.

Nadiya Hussain Cake
(Chris Terry/PA)

4. Meanwhile, make the milk drizzle by mixing the milk powder with the boiling water in a bowl. Add the ground cardamom seeds and mix. As soon as the cakes are out of the oven, drizzle some of the milk all over the top of both cakes and leave in the tin for at least 10 minutes before turning them out and removing them to cool on a rack.

5. To make the buttercream, put the crushed cardamom pods in a small bowl of the milk and leave to infuse.

6. Meanwhile, put the butter into a mixing bowl and whisk until very soft and light in colour. Add the icing sugar a little at a time, whisking after each addition, until all combined. Then pour the cardamom milk through a sieve into the buttercream and whisk until really light and fluffy.

7. Once the cakes are totally cool, place one cake on your serving dish and spread an even layer of buttercream over it. Put the other cake on top. Flip the cake over so the milk drizzle top becomes the bottom and sandwiches the buttercream. Spread some buttercream evenly across the top and the sides and use a ruler to level off the edges.

8. If you have any cream left over you can pipe little kisses on top. Then gently take the rose petals and pistachios and press them into the bottom edge of the cake.

Nadiya Hussain Time to Eat book cover
(Chris Terry/PA)

Time To Eat by Nadiya Hussain, photography by Chris Terry, is published by Michael Joseph, priced £20. Available now. The accompanying Nadiya’s Time To Eat series is currently airing on BBC Two and available on iPlayer.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden welcome third baby
Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden welcome third baby

Love Island’s previous winners – where are they now?
Love Island’s previous winners – where are they now?

7 unexpected wine facts to make you thirsty to learn more

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Margot Robbie dazzles in plunging burnt orange gown at Tarantino premiere

Margot Robbie dazzles in plunging burnt orange gown at Tarantino premiere
Rufus Sewell and Kaya Scodelario to star in Agatha Christie drama The Pale Horse

Rufus Sewell and Kaya Scodelario to star in Agatha Christie drama The Pale Horse
Maura Higgins: Tommy and Molly-Mae should have won Love Island

Maura Higgins: Tommy and Molly-Mae should have won Love Island
Maura Higgins: Tommy and Molly-Mae should have won Love Island

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?