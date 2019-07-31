How to make Nadiya Hussain’s harissa bean pizza

For those days when all you need is something quick yet delicious to feed the family, Nadiya Hussain likes to use naan bread as a base for a breakfast ‘pizza’.

“It’s a really good way of jazzing up the humble baked bean,” she says in her new book, Time To Eat. “You can use what you like [for the base], or simply whatever you have at home.”

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

2 large naan breads (or pittas, or leftover bread)

2 x 400g tins of baked beans

4tsprose harissa

A handful of baby spinach/2 cubes frozen spinach

4 eggs

4 spring onions

(Chris Terry/PA)

Method

1. Preheat the grill to medium-high and have a baking tray at the ready. Place the naan breads on the tray.

2. Open the tins of beans and get rid of any excess sauce off the top, then pour into a saucepan with the harissa and baby spinach, mix through and heat gently over a medium heat.

3. Spoon the beans over the surface of each naan, and use the back of your spoon to create two little dips for the eggs in each one. Don’t be tempted to add too many beans. If you have any left over, just decant them into a Tupperware container and leave them in the fridge, ready to microwave for another meal.

4. Crack two eggs into each naan, then chop the spring onions and sprinkle all over the beans and eggs. Don’t worry if the egg runs a little.

5. Put under the grill for five minutes – this will just set the whites and leave the yolk runny, which is the way I like it. My husband cannot bear to eat runny eggs, so I would grill his for a further three minutes or at least until the yolk is no longer runny. Serve and devour straight away.

(Chris Terry/PA)

Time To Eat by Nadiya Hussain, photography by Chris Terry, is published by Michael Joseph, priced £20. Available now. The accompanying Nadiya’s Time To Eat series is currently airing on BBC Two and available on iPlayer.

© Press Association 2019