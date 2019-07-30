What you need to know about the world’s first ‘cristalino’ multi-aged tequila

Maestro Dobel Diamante is trending on the tequila scene. Sam Wylie-Harris heads down Mexico way to find out why…

The premium tequila landscape is a beautiful thing. The famously blue agave plant – king of the succulents – thrives in the rich volcanic fields of Jalisco, Mexico, owing their complex flavours to the unique environment where ageing takes place in the ground.

Indeed, it can take eight to 10 years for the pina (the heart of the blue agave, used to make tequila) to ripen – with ageing in the barrel a finishing exercise, albeit a very important one.

And Maestro Dobel Diamante go one step further with their cutting-edge, clear as crystal, multi-aged tequila.

We sat down with Oli Pergl, brand ambassador, Maestro Dobel to learn more about how this smooth, robust tequila is crafted…

What does Cristalino-style multi-aged actually mean?

“It’s a style that literally means ‘crystal-clear’. Maestro Dobel Diamante is the world’s first cristalino, multi-aged tequila and, in its creation, a unique carbon filtration process was invented which gently removes all colour and – in the case of Dobel Diamante – removes the colour imparted by the Balkan oak barrels in which the ultra-premium tequila is aged.

“Multi-aged means that a combination of aged tequilas are combined to create the silky smooth taste, with a subtle sweetness and long-lasting finish,” explains Pergl.

How does it differ from other styles of tequila, such as reposado or anejo?

“Traditionally, tequilas have been a single recipe adhering to a certain age category, such as reposado. Diamante is the first to combine three of these (reposado, añejo and extra- añejo),” says Pergl.

“A reposado (rested) has matured between two to 12 months; an añejo (aged), at least a year; an extra-añejo (‘ultra-aged’), more than three years. The ageing progressively darkens the tequila, from a golden colour to a dark mahogany one.”

The carbon filtration process gently removes that colour, while retaining the flavours and aromatic influences of the casks. And as Pergl points out: “The result is a silky smooth tequila with soft agave flavour that’s also incredibly versatile – it can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, in cocktails or even straight out of the freezer.”

Why a multi-aged tequila – and why now?

“The appetite for high quality tequila is growing apace in the UK, perhaps because there’s never been higher demand for natural, steeped-in-provenance products. Multi-aged is just one route to innovate but there are many other ways – such as with Maestro Dobel Humito, a smoked silver tequila.”

What else is hot on the tequila scene right now and has this influenced Cristalino?

“We’ve seen over the years how the majority of people are now trading up from tequila to 100% agave offerings. For such a long time this latter-style had only been reserved for tequila-connoisseurs or visitors to Mexico,” says Pergl.

“We’ve also noticed how the styles of aged tequilas have been explored and how they’re being utilised in more cocktails around the world.”

“It’s also incredible to see how so many classic recipes are being reinvented and enjoyed with tequila nowadays: The Old Fashioned, Negroni and Manhattan, to name but a few,” he adds.

Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila is priced £48.41 (70cl) and available from The Drink Shop.

