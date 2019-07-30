5 European island getaways fit for sun-seeking families

Please the whole clan by booking a break with activities on offer for all ages, says Sarah Marshall.

The idea of escaping to an sun-soaked island sums up pure bliss; cut off from the rest of the world, sand and cliff-fringed land masses really do present a chance to get away from everyday life.

And relaxing doesn’t mean remote – making it possible for families of all ages to enjoy the experience.

If you’re looking for an island holiday closer to home, why not try these options?

Best for… budding sports stars

Chelsea Football Academy Soccer School, Forte Village, Sardinia



At some point in their young lives, every child dreams of being a football star. Week-long summer soccer schools at this award-winning Italian resort complex will give them a taste of professional life, by providing guidance from Premier League stars. Suitable for ages four to 14, tuition focuses on teamwork tactics and individual techniques, with specific courses for goalkeepers, strikers, defenders and midfielders.

The resort, which includes eight hotels set in a private estate of over 100 acres of gardens and pine trees on the south coast of Sardinia, also offers boxing classes, chess masterclasses, ten-pin bowling, go-karting, water polo and tennis.

How: Sardatur Holidays (sardatur-holidays.co.uk) offers seven nights at Forte Village from £3,615 per family (two adults and two children under 13), including return flights, a deluxe family bungalow and transfers.

Best for… going back in time

Guernsey

Just a 40-minute flight from London, Guernsey feels a world away with its French influence, spectacular scenery and fabulous beaches. Families can walk the coastal paths (many of which are toddler-friendly), go rock pooling or explore the many castles and forts along the coastline. A family favourite is the Castle Cornet in St Peter Port, where kids can dress up and learn about the castle’s history.

Guernsey is also a great launch pad for exploring the smaller car-free Channel Islands of Herm and Sark – a 20 and 45-minute boat ride from St Peter Port.

How: A four-person apartment at Rocquaine Bay Self Catering Apartments (rocquainebay.com) is priced from £1,100 per week in high season (until August 30). Return car ferries from Poole and Portsmouth to Guernsey with Condor Ferries (condorferries.co.uk) cost from £526, based on two adults and two children travelling with a car in August.

Best for… pleasing everyone

Atlantis Fuerteventura Resort, Fuerteventura

Is it really possible to find a holiday that meets every family member’s expectations? Not far from the Atlantic-lapped Corralejo Viejo beach, this four-star property could have the answer.

For rest and relaxation, parents can escape to the property’s Premium Adult’s Only club, with its Balinese beds and bars overlooking tropical gardens. Teens, meanwhile, can spend the afternoon in the Atlantis Teen Lounge, fitted with state-of-the-art movie-making technology. Other activities include surfing, kite-surfing and sand dune safaris.

How: Alpharooms (alpharooms.com) offers seven nights at the Suite Hotel Atlantis Fuerteventura Resort from £737 per person (two adults and two children aged 10 and under sharing), on a B&B basis. Flying from London Stansted on August 18, 2019.

Best for… a Zen experience

Grand Palladium White Islands Resort And Spa, Ibiza

Ideally situated at the far end of Ibiza’s famous Playa d’en Bossa beach, this five-star property is now a benchmark for luxury family accommodation on the White Isle. There are several kids’ clubs; choose the Mini Club for younger ones and the Black & White Junior Club – complete with video consoles, and an interactive tech zone offering Wiis, PlayStations and a mini cinema – for children over nine.

The hotel’s facilities include a kids’ splash pool and playground, a large freshwater pool with an integrated Jacuzzi and Balinese-style sun loungers, two tennis courts, and the Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness centre for mums and dads.

How: Jet 2 Holidays (jet2holidays.com) offers seven nights at Grand Palladium White Island Resort and Spa from £1,118 per person (two adults and two children sharing), on an all-inclusive basis. Fly from Manchester on August 28.

Best for… dad dancing and kid rockin’

Hard Rock Hotel, Tenerife

Whether they want to rock or relax, families can splash out in three swimming pools and a saltwater lagoon at this hip hotel. Three kids’ clubs will keep six-month to 17-year-olds entertained, while parents can chill out in the Rock Spa.

Staying true to its musical heritage, the hotel offers family-friendly live music performances at its outdoor stage, while kids can learn about days gone by through the music memorabilia lining the hotel walls. There’s also an opportunity to get out and explore the island, by hiring a Jeep Wrangler loaded with self-guided driving routes.

How: TUI (tui.co.uk) offers seven nights at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife from £633 per person (two adults and two children sharing), on a B&B basis. Flights from Exeter on August 20.

