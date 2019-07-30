Ask a counsellor: ‘Should I give my flaky younger boyfriend a third chance?’

The problem…

“I’m 30 and since last year, I’ve been going out with a man several years younger than me. He didn’t seem at all concerned about the age-gap, nor about the fact that I’m a single parent of a three-year-old daughter.

“We soon became lovers and for the next three months he spent every weekend with me, and the rest of the week he lived at home with his parents. I was so happy – so much so, I fell completely in love with him.

“You can imagine how devastated I felt when, two months ago, he told me it was all over. It seems that his parents had found out how old I was and didn’t approve of our being together. I was very hurt and told him I couldn’t understand why he was letting his family control who he saw and what he did – and I told him so.

“He must have thought about that because, a week later, he was back and asked me to give him another chance. I agreed and he actually moved in with me – for a month it was wonderful, but it wasn’t to last as his parents must have got to him again, and he left for a second time and moved back to live with them.

“I couldn’t believe he would do this to me again and vowed to move on with my life, even though I felt dreadful. Then last night, he called and – of course, you’ve guessed it – he wants to come back. He promises he’ll never leave me again and that this time he really means it.

“I want to believe him as I miss him desperately and I know my daughter is fond of him too, but I also don’t want to be hurt a third time and I don’t know what to do. The age-gap between us is eight years – is this too much for a successful relationship? Am I just too old for him?”

Fiona says…

“No, you’re not too old for him, and an eight-year age gap is nothing. It always seems to be regarded as a problem when the woman is older than the man, but if he were eight years older than you, I don’t think it’s a question you’d even be asking. I do think, though, that this man may be too young for you! Not in years – as I’ve said, eight years is nothing – but in attitude.

“His track-record doesn’t inspire confidence, and unless he shows he’s mature enough to make up his own mind and maintain a stable relationship, I’d be concerned about the long-term prospects.

“As you love him, though, it will be hard for you to simply step away. You have a daughter to consider, as well as yourself, so I think you need to be cautious about letting him back into your life. How would she react if she established a relationship with him only for him to disappear again – wouldn’t she be hurt and confused too?

“He has hurt you twice and, although you say he wasn’t fazed by the prospect of a serious relationship with an older, lone parent, his actions suggest otherwise.

“I’m afraid I’m not entirely surprised because young men in their early-20s are generally not noted for their willingness to accept the responsibilities of family life. Obviously, I’m generalising and there are a great many young fathers in stable relationships that can prove me wrong. However, this young man is still living with his parents and is clearly still heavily influenced by their thinking.

“Ultimately, you are the only person who can decide whether to give him yet another chance or not. My fear is that he’s trying to move from one form of security (his parents) to another (you), without ever standing on his own two feet.

“Perhaps he should prove he can do this before he tries again with you. Showing that he can think and act independently would give you more confidence in his ability to believe what he says.”

