Love Island final: How to tell if a holiday romance will actually last

Will Tommy and Molly-Mae or Amber and Greg have long lasting relationships?

After eight weeks Love Island 2019 is coming to an end, and the big question is: which of the couples will last on the outside?

Getting together when you’re in the care-free bubble of a holiday, or when the weather is warm and smoochy, can make any relationship feel good. But getting back to the real world can put new couples under strain.

So how can you tell whether your love is just a summer fling or the real thing? Here are the questions to ask yourself.

Is there a connection beyond physical attraction?

Is the spark based on lust? (iStock/PA)

Whether you clock eyes over the beach or strike up a convo during apres-ski, summer flings generally happen quickly because they’re based on physical attraction.

Lucy Beresford, a psychotherapist and author of Happy Relationships: At Home, Work and Play, says: “There’s lots of flirting, and then you hook up, and that’s what makes them such brilliant fun. But once you get beyond the lust, check to see if either of you are remotely interested in the other – as people.

“Are you fascinated by their hobbies, their family, or their career? Do they ask you questions about your life and are they interested in your answers? Can you riff together on favourite films or countries or politics?”

If you find the chat has dried up pretty quickly and your connection is only about sex, Beresford warns that this could suggest your partner isn’t curious enough about you on the deeper level required to sustain a relationship.

Has the communication fizzled out?

Relationships are a joint enterprise, so ask yourself whether there’s an imbalance of contact and effort.

“When you get together on a trip, and there is geographical proximity, it’s easy to keep the flame alive,” Beresford says. “But once summer is over, if one of you is texting more, or making all the arrangements for future dates, it’s a sign that things are cooling.

“Ghosting you and then miraculously reappearing in your life as if nothing has happened doesn’t count!” she adds.

Check for whether there is intimacy

Have you found a lasting connection? (iStock/PA)

“Do you both feel that, despite knowing each other for only a short amount of time, that you have become closer than you would normally?” she asks.

“Maybe you have quickly felt at ease in their company, or you find yourselves finishing each other’s sentences?

“If you have found yourselves opening up to each other more than would do normally, or that there is real intimacy in your connections, this sounds like compatibility.”

Do they continue to make you a priority?

Keeping the spark alive takes commitment (iStock/PA)

In the very early days of a holiday romance, you’re free from responsibilities and are usually desperate to spend every single second together.

But in the real world, Beresford says that that’s not possible, as everyone ought to have other commitments.

“Couples need to prioritise their relationship,” she says. “If you feel you have to battle regularly to see your holiday crush at weekends, or on a Friday night, consider finding someone else who is prepared to put you and the relationship first.”

Lucy Beresford is a TEDx speaker and Agony Aunt for This Morning lucyberesford.co.uk