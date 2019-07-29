International Tiger Day: How much do you really know about nature’s most famous feline?

29th Jul 19 | Lifestyle

Lions are such wannabes.

Portrait of tiger.

In 2004, Animal Planet polled 50,000 viewers from around the globe to try and gauge the world’s favourite animal. Last year, researchers from PLOS Biology used online questionnaires, school surveys, zoo websites and even analysis of Disney movies in order to answer the same question.

The same animal topped both lists: The Tiger.

From William Blake to Winnie-the-Pooh, tigers are lords of popular culture as well as the jungle, but are still desperately endangered despite their legions of fans. To mark International Tiger Day, this quiz will test to the limit your knowledge of nature’s most admired creation…

