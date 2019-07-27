Video: Take a look inside the world’s largest show garden at Hatfield House

27th Jul 19 | Lifestyle

It’s going to be a massive celebration of horticultural excellence.

If you live in a big city sometimes you crave green spaces and lots of flowers. Luckily, that’s never too far away – and one of the prettiest gardens you can visit this summer is at Hatfield House, just 20 minutes out of London.

Educational institution Capel Manor College have installed what they’re calling the world’s largest show garden, showcasing horticultural excellence for the public. 120,000 visitors are expected this year at the Game Fair Garden, which runs from July 26 to 28.

There are various packages available depending on how many days you want to visit and whether you want to camp – and you can buy tickets here.

But don’t worry – if you can’t quite make it to Hatfield House to see this beautiful representation of the countryside, here’s a look at some of the prettiest flowers and gardens at the show…

