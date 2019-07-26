7 of the best Instagrammers to follow if you’re pregnant

Instagram has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to redecorate your house or up your style game, there’s always a celeb or influencer out there to inspire you – and pregnancy is no different.

We’ve scoured the app to find the best pregnant Instagrammers to follow now. Whether they’re sharing their favourite comfy maternity clothes, posting their tips for banishing pre-labour jitters or just simply keeping it real with some pregnancy problems, you’ll definitely be able to relate.

1. Dede Raad (@dressupbuttercup)

Fashion influencer Dede Raad is easily one of the most stylish mums-to-be on the planet. Whether she’s rocking a pleated skirt and blazer combo, a floaty smock dress or keeping it casual in an oversized band tee, the Houston-based blogger always looks amazing.

2. Marnie Simpson (@marns)

Marnie Simpson has come a long way since she first graced our screens on the MTV reality show Geordie Shore. The 27-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Casey Johnson (due later this year), and she’s been documenting her journey for her three million Instagram followers. Follow her for some serious bump appreciation.

3. Ella Mills (@deliciouslyella)

35 weeks 🥰🥰🥰 Feeling so good, really calm and just beyond excited. I’ve been doing a lot of hypnobirthing relaxations and meditations, yoga and anything to ease me out of my go go go mindset 😂 Slowly wrapping up projects so I can take some time out when she arrives, and we’ve got just four episodes left of this season of the podcast! Today it’s all about food and mood. Is there a proven link between our diets and our mental health? Could our diets be connected to the rise of anxiety and depression? Are there foods that boost your mood? Can we really eat for happiness? How does your gut health play into your mental health? We’re joined by @proffelicejacka, who gives us a clear insight into the most recent science, definitively answering whether there is a proven link between diet and mental health and separating myth from fact. We look at all the key questions above, as well as the role of our gut and our immune system, the relevance of pregnancy nutrition, the extent to which what we eat as children can impact on us later on and answer all your questions on sugar, caffeine, supplements and alcohol. It’s one of my absolute favourite episodes yet and really hoping it’s helpful for you too! P.S thank you to my gorgeous friend @mind_body_bowl for the best pregnancy yoga class and this snap ❤️

Everyone’s favourite foodie announced that she was expecting her first child back in January and since then, she’s been sharing the realities of her pregnancy over on the ‘gram, plus how her diet’s changed over the last 37 weeks. “I’ve been eating whatever my body wants and just being really kind to myself,” says Ella Mills. “I have the upmost respect for my body for what it’s been doing, it’s magic!”

4. Myleene Klass (@myleeneklass)

As a mum-of-two already, Myleene Klass seems to be breezing through her third pregnancy. Even though she’s nine months pregnant and due “any day now”, she’s still hosting her radio show and is determined to work right up until her labour. You go girl!

5. Keyma Morgan (@styleweekender)

I’m in complete malice with these shoes right now. I wore them two weeks ago but decided to tie them a little tighter by doubling the wrap since the straps are long. Little did I know that the little walking I did in them they were rubbing my skin 😭. Both my ankles were in so much pain that night. Now I have scars on both legs and I scar so easily. I’ve been using @dermae scar gel but if you know any other remedy, plz do tell _ Well these shoes would say clearly it’s my fault for tying it so tight because I’ve worn them a dozen times before and no issues _ Anyhoo, linking my favorite little bag from @amazonfashion for under $17 and this @whowhatwearcollection top is so soft and cozy. Shop my whole look here >>> http://liketk.it/2DDnM @liketoknow.it #liketkit

If you’re worried about knowing what to know wear when you can’t see your toes anymore, Keyma Morgan’s feed is sure to have you covered for all things fashion. The lifestyle blogger has just announced she’s pregnant, after getting married earlier this year, and we literally can’t wait to see the super stylish maternity outfits she puts together.

6.  Allesandra (@livin.mivida.ale)

Peruvian mama Allesandra is a great person to follow if you’re looking for some mummy must-haves. From birthing pillows to bassinets, she shares all the pieces she’s collecting in preparation for the arrival of her little one.

7. Chernice (@gymginandgianttantrums)

P R E G N A N C Y D I F F I C U L T I E S • • If this pregnancy is anything to go by then Neil and I are definitely going to have our hands full with this baby!! We have had a particularly difficult weekend that ended up with us going into hospital as I was having awful back and stomach pains. We then ended up being sent for an emergency growth scan as the baby was measuring 4 weeks behind… not sure how though as the baby currently weighs 4lb 5oz 😂. • • As much as I am grateful for this pregnancy, I am so looking forward to this baby being here safe and sound. Current pregnancy symptoms include: 1.) Inability to sleep through the night due to weeing constantly. 2.) Crying at literally… everything! 3.) Heartburn that feels like I’ve swallowed lava. 4.) Feel like if I blink for too long, I might fall asleep! …but other than that I just feel so fabulous!! 😂😂 • • New blog post up about our recent hospital visit. Link is in my bio… • •

Blogging the adventures of a “working mum juggling a wild toddler, a puppy and pregnancy,” Southampton-based mum Chernice has been sharing a super honest account of her pregnancy journey so far. From her unexpected pregnancy symptoms (hello uncontrollable crying) to the sheer exhaustion of being on your feet all day, any multi-tasking ladies out there will appreciate her relatable posts.

