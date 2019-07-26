7 of the best Instagrammers to follow if you’re pregnant

Instagram has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to redecorate your house or up your style game, there’s always a celeb or influencer out there to inspire you – and pregnancy is no different.

We’ve scoured the app to find the best pregnant Instagrammers to follow now. Whether they’re sharing their favourite comfy maternity clothes, posting their tips for banishing pre-labour jitters or just simply keeping it real with some pregnancy problems, you’ll definitely be able to relate.

1. Dede Raad (@dressupbuttercup)

Fashion influencer Dede Raad is easily one of the most stylish mums-to-be on the planet. Whether she’s rocking a pleated skirt and blazer combo, a floaty smock dress or keeping it casual in an oversized band tee, the Houston-based blogger always looks amazing.

2. Marnie Simpson (@marns)

Marnie Simpson has come a long way since she first graced our screens on the MTV reality show Geordie Shore. The 27-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Casey Johnson (due later this year), and she’s been documenting her journey for her three million Instagram followers. Follow her for some serious bump appreciation.

3. Ella Mills (@deliciouslyella)

Everyone’s favourite foodie announced that she was expecting her first child back in January and since then, she’s been sharing the realities of her pregnancy over on the ‘gram, plus how her diet’s changed over the last 37 weeks. “I’ve been eating whatever my body wants and just being really kind to myself,” says Ella Mills. “I have the upmost respect for my body for what it’s been doing, it’s magic!”

4. Myleene Klass (@myleeneklass)

As a mum-of-two already, Myleene Klass seems to be breezing through her third pregnancy. Even though she’s nine months pregnant and due “any day now”, she’s still hosting her radio show and is determined to work right up until her labour. You go girl!



5. Keyma Morgan (@styleweekender)

If you’re worried about knowing what to know wear when you can’t see your toes anymore, Keyma Morgan’s feed is sure to have you covered for all things fashion. The lifestyle blogger has just announced she’s pregnant, after getting married earlier this year, and we literally can’t wait to see the super stylish maternity outfits she puts together.

6. Allesandra (@livin.mivida.ale)

Peruvian mama Allesandra is a great person to follow if you’re looking for some mummy must-haves. From birthing pillows to bassinets, she shares all the pieces she’s collecting in preparation for the arrival of her little one.

7. Chernice (@gymginandgianttantrums)

Blogging the adventures of a “working mum juggling a wild toddler, a puppy and pregnancy,” Southampton-based mum Chernice has been sharing a super honest account of her pregnancy journey so far. From her unexpected pregnancy symptoms (hello uncontrollable crying) to the sheer exhaustion of being on your feet all day, any multi-tasking ladies out there will appreciate her relatable posts.

