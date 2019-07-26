10 amusing parenting lessons we’ve learned from Ryan Reynolds

Warning: Don’t take the actor too seriously.

Parenting is often seen as a serious business, which is why we appreciate it when mums and dads bring a bit of levity to child rearing.

And Ryan Reynolds can always be relied on to inject a bit of humour into parenting. The Deadpool actor is father to two daughters, Inez and James, with Blake Lively, who is currently pregnant with their third child.

While the 42-year-old does have sweet things to say about his family – for example telling Ellen DeGeneres last year that fatherhood has “really kind of made me a better person I think” – what he’s best known for are his hilarious tweets.

Even though he might be a film star married to another famous actor, when it comes to parenting, Reynolds is oddly relatable.

Being a father is the single greatest feeling on earth. Not including those wonderful years I spent without a child, of course. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 22, 2016

Here are some of the funniest ‘lessons’ we’ve learned from him – which are definitely to be taken with a large pinch of salt…

1. It’s tough letting go of your children, but it’s got to be done

Damn it's hard letting your infant daughter go somewhere alone for the first time. I was a total mess dropping her off at Burning Man. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 7, 2016

Proud of my baby daughter placing last in her old-timey, bare-knuckle street fighting class. Congrats to her 31 year old opponent, Rick. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 7, 2016

Well, Reynolds’ daughters are currently two and four, so maybe he’s got a while before he really needs to ‘let go’.

2. You have to accept it: Travelling with kids is tough

What's better than a 12 hour drive with a screaming 1 year old? Not including hepatitis. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 2, 2016

No matter which kids book I read to my screaming baby on an airplane, the moral of the story is always something about a vasectomy. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2016

Every parent has, at some point, had similar thoughts.

3. It’s important for parents to take breaks

Tip: It's important parents take little "time outs" for themselves too. Even if you feel pretty guilty when you return 14 years later. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 3, 2016

When was the last time you felt you needed a 14 year break to catch up on sleep?

4. You should try to teach your children new skills

Surprisingly easy to teach a baby to swipe right. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 16, 2015

Seems pretty young to start them on Tinder, but OK…

5. As well as being honest about the realities of the world

Love writing nursery rhymes for my daughter. Her favorites are, "Sunshine-Cuddle-Time!" and "Everyone You Know Will Eventually Die." — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 11, 2015

Hey – you’ve got to discuss the circle of life some time.

6. And showing them how to be responsible

If my daughter proves she can take care of the Fire Ants I got her, we’ll get her the damn kitten. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 3, 2018

This seems like an unusual progression of pets.

7. Dads really are the heroes in childbirth

Being a Dad isn't just about eating a huge bag of gummy-bears as your wife gives birth. It means being comfortable with the word hero. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 18, 2017

We bet Lively has a thing or two to say about this one.

8. You don’t have to have your children with you to do kid things

Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 30, 2017

Absolutely no shame here.

9. Always be careful of food cooked by your kids

Father’s Day coming up. Can’t wait to be served Norovirus in bed. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 11, 2018

Well, it’s the thought that counts?

10. Despite the tears and tantrums, this is the real benefit of being a dad

Having matching donor organs in case anything happens to me is a true blessing. #HappyFathersDay — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 17, 2018

We can’t wait to see what Reynolds has got in store when his third child is born.

© Press Association 2019