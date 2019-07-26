10 amusing parenting lessons we’ve learned from Ryan Reynolds

10 amusing parenting lessons we’ve learned from Ryan Reynolds26th Jul 19 | Lifestyle
Warning: Don’t take the actor too seriously.
Parenting is often seen as a serious business, which is why we appreciate it when mums and dads bring a bit of levity to child rearing.
And Ryan Reynolds can always be relied on to inject a bit of humour into parenting. The Deadpool actor is father to two daughters, Inez and James, with Blake Lively, who is currently pregnant with their third child.
While the 42-year-old does have sweet things to say about his family – for example telling Ellen DeGeneres last year that fatherhood has “really kind of made me a better person I think” – what he’s best known for are his hilarious tweets.
Even though he might be a film star married to another famous actor, when it comes to parenting, Reynolds is oddly relatable.
Here are some of the funniest ‘lessons’ we’ve learned from him – which are definitely to be taken with a large pinch of salt…
1. It’s tough letting go of your children, but it’s got to be done
Well, Reynolds’ daughters are currently two and four, so maybe he’s got a while before he really needs to ‘let go’.
2. You have to accept it: Travelling with kids is tough
Every parent has, at some point, had similar thoughts.
3. It’s important for parents to take breaks
When was the last time you felt you needed a 14 year break to catch up on sleep?
4. You should try to teach your children new skills
Seems pretty young to start them on Tinder, but OK…
5. As well as being honest about the realities of the world
Hey – you’ve got to discuss the circle of life some time.
6. And showing them how to be responsible
This seems like an unusual progression of pets.
7. Dads really are the heroes in childbirth
We bet Lively has a thing or two to say about this one.
8. You don’t have to have your children with you to do kid things
Absolutely no shame here.
9. Always be careful of food cooked by your kids
Well, it’s the thought that counts?
10. Despite the tears and tantrums, this is the real benefit of being a dad
We can’t wait to see what Reynolds has got in store when his third child is born.
© Press Association 2019