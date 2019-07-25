Everything you need to know about Mustique â€“ a favourite holiday destination for William and Kate

A long-time favourite of the royal family, the Cambridges have apparently returned for the second year in a row.

Christened ‘the world’s most glamorous island’, Mustique is a postcard-perfect Caribbean hideaway with the clientele to match.

A playground for the mega-rich, this gorgeous Grenadine (one of many islands forming St Vincent and the Grenadines), boasts turquoise-blue shallows and screensaver-worthy beaches, dotted with luxury yachts.

Now, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been spotted on the island for the second time in as many years, according to The Sun, seemingly to celebrate Prince George’s birthday.

Here’s what you need to know about this holiday destination fit for a future king…

A private island – with an emphasis on ‘private’

If you haven’t heard of Mustique, that’s because it doesn’t want you to have heard of it. The exclusive island is doggedly discreet, flogging bespoke holidays to the rich and famous with the promise of absolute privacy.

There is a strict no fly zone above the island, and every new arrival must register with a security detail headed up by a former Scotland Yard Chief, who keeps a complete list of all the island’s occupants at any one time.

Visitors must have a proven hotel booking before they’re allowed to purchase flights, and the island’s website boasts that Mustique is a place “where car keys are left in the ignition.” At a little more than two sq miles, thieves would have nowhere to go.

A royal retreat

These attributes have long made the island an attractive hideaway for one of the world’s most photographed families – the royals.

Princess Margaret kept a villa on the island, after she was gifted a ten-acre plot as a wedding present in 1960, and she holidayed there regularly.

Princess Margaret, the Queen and Prince Philip together on Mustique in 1977 (PA)

In the late-Nineties the island bore witness to an accident that left the Princess with severely scalded legs and feet, while she suffered her first stroke there in 1998.

The Queen herself visited with Prince Philip three times – in 1966, 1977, and 1985 – while Prince Andrew and former girlfriend Koo Stark were holidaying on the island when news of their relationship broke in 1982.

The Queen in Mustique in 1977 (PA)

The royals have never had the island entirely to themselves. The beaches have proved particularly popular with music stars, and for some years David Bowie apparently owned a seven-bedroom Balinese villa with infinity pool and koi ponds.

Paul McCartney, Noel Gallagher, Nick Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Mick Jagger and Jon Bon Jovi have all reportedly enjoyed down time on its shores.

Trappings of luxury

For those that do have the social and financial clout, the facilities are opulent in the extreme. The 100-odd villas are all a short buggy ride from scuba diving, sailing, kite-surfing, a drive-in cinema, tennis club, volleyball courts, picnic tables, equestrian centre and spa.

Basil’s Bar is the social hub – after a two year, $6 million renovation, the beach bar now serves up fresh seafood and Caribbean cocktails at prices that are of course outrageous, but not quite as outrageous as you might expect.

Those that own land on the island – a select club that includes fashion doyen Tommy Hilfiger – are said to enjoy a further menu of services, including a private airline.

