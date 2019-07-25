Things you only know if you plan your summer holiday around food

You’ve been counting down to this all year.

Everything tastes better when your out-of-office is on, the sun is guaranteed to be out, and you’ve got a week of swimming in the pool and sipping cocktails, right?

Well, if your summer plans revolve mainly around food, you’ll know where we’re coming from with this lot…

There is nothing better than that first sip of sangria in Spain, rum punch in the Caribbean, or espresso in Italy. You’ve been dreaming of that sip since October.

Holiday breakfasts should be long, lazy affairs. There should be a LOT of fresh orange juice, a mountain of croissants and bowls of fruit – because you’re on holiday and you’re going fancy!

You’ve planned a road trip and have booked every restaurant in advance, and created an entire Google Map for getting to each. And you’ve already checked the menu AND you feel very smug about this.

It is perfectly acceptable to live on your chosen destination’s signature dish for an entire week: Burgers in America, currywurst in Germany, steak frites in France, pasties in Cornwall, pasta in Italy – and no, you won’t be ordering anything different.

No matter how good the wine is from the vineyard next to your holiday chalet, you know it just won’t taste the same once you’re home. Best to drink as much of it as you can now.

No British holiday is complete without a seagull-threatened fish-and-chip supper, sat on a wall overlooking the sea.

Ice cream is a mandatory and daily occurrence. You need to make sure you try every flavour in the local gelato parlour before your flight home. This is essential.

Whether your hotel is all-inclusive or not, you know you’ll still fill any leftover space in your suitcase with local cheese and olive oil – and you have no regrets, even if it means having to pay for extra baggage.

You wish every drink in the pub at home was served with a side of free savoury snacks. Everywhere else does it!

You can’t wait to forget what cooking feels like. Oh, to be waited on for an entire week!

© Press Association 2019