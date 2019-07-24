Three Spirit: What you need to know about the world’s first ‘social elixir’

Cutting-edge and a little bit sexy, meet the new alcohol-free spirit that offers a taste of the high life, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

If you’re struggling to fill the grey area between drinking and not drinking, there’s a new kid on the block bringing much, much more to the party.

Three Spirit is a non-alcoholic drink that uses the power of plants to make you feel good, and as Tatiana Mercer, co-founder of Three Spriti and BarChick (a guide to the world’s best bars) points out: “Having spent years writing about spirits and cocktails, and visiting more bars than most, it was really important we created something for drinkers that not only tasted great and worked in cocktails, but actually made you feel great.”

Cited as ‘botanical alchemy’ this dark brown elixir uses botanicals to make the good times roll and set you up for the night ahead.

“A lot of our ingredients are from other parts of the world where maybe they’re used ceremonially. Damiana has been used as an aphrodisiac for centuries in Mexico – in fact, it was banned about a thousand years ago because they said it was too strong,” says Mercer.

“I think that’s a slightly romantic story, but a lot of what we do is looking into the ‘old’ and bringing it into the ‘now’.”

Just in case you’re late to the low and no-abv scene, it’s one of the fastest growing drinks categories in the UK, with several new releases causing a stir. “I’m a cocktail drinker by profession and with the non-alcoholic boom, you cannot not talk about Seedlip [champions of the first non-alcoholic spirit], given how much they started this movement of luxury premium non-alcoholic drinks,” says Mercer.

“My question is always: ‘Why is it about not having something when you don’t drink? Why can’t you have a drink with things in it that aren’t alcohol?’

She adds that with Three Spirit, the focus is “not what you take out, it’s what you put into the glass.”

Punchy with rich herbal scents, a complex, bitter-sweet profile with bold notes of molasses, dried fruit, bitter chocolate and a slightly medicinal, savoury finish, it’s quite edgy, incredibly moreish and happily sipped neat over ice.

And while Mercer admits it might not be for everyone, “bizzarely, because it’s unusual, most people do love it.

“If you drink three 50ml serves, that’s a full dose. It’s never going to go more than that. Plants don’t work in the same way as something like alcohol does, so if you didn’t feel anything wild after three, then you’re probably never going to feel anything after that.

“People often say: ‘Oh, I felt great, I don’t know how much is the placebo effect.’ And I’m like, if that position alone can allow you to feel good and get back to the party, that’s great because there are things in it that help do a job, but also it’s the attitude.”

Three Spirit certainly has its own taste and as Mercer notes: “A lot people say, ‘What I like about your drink is it’s not an imitation of an alcoholic drink’.”

Building a ‘third way’ between drinking and not drinking, Three Spirit (£25, 50cl, Three Spirit Drinks) plant-based spirit can be enjoyed neat on the rocks, with soda or tonic, mixed into an alcohol-free sour or espresso martini, or added to something stronger… should you feel the urge.

