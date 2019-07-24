Three portions of fish a week â€˜cuts bowel cancer riskâ€™ â€“ 9 interesting ways to eat more of it

24th Jul 19 | Lifestyle

And the great news is that itâ€™s not just limited to oily fish, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

Grilled mackerel on blue plate

The health benefits of oily fish have been well storied – salmon, sardines, trout and tuna can help lower the risk of heart disease, cancer, arthritis and improve our mental ability.

According to latest findings by the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), our favourite catch of the day can also cut the risk of bowel cancer – and the finding relate to all types of fish.

Indeed, eating three or more portions of fish per week can make all the difference. And those who enjoy fish on such a regular basis have a 12% lower risk of bowel cancer than those who eat less than one portion per week, experts said.

Whether it’s white, fatty, oily or lean, here’s how to reel more fish into your menu…

1. Smoked salmon, scrambled eggs and avocado

View this post on Instagram

FLUFFY SCRAMBLED EGGS 🍳 😋 By @rhitrition . Serves 2 . 🛒YOU’LL NEED . ✔️4 eggs ✔️25ml milk ✔️Handful chives, chopped ✔️Non-stick oil spray, olive oil, or butter ✔️1 avocado ✔️Juice half lime ✔️100g smoked salmon ✔️Handful Dill ✔️Salt & pepper . 👩🏼‍🍳RECIPE . 1️⃣Place a non-stick skillet or cast-iron pan on a low heat to warm up. 2️⃣Break the eggs into a bowl, and pour in the milk, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Using a fork or whisk, beat the eggs vigorously for around one minute, until well mixed. Sprinkle in a handful of chopped chives, and stir. 3️⃣Spray the skillet with oil, or add a drizzle of oil or a teaspoon of butter to the pan. Once a thin layer is coating the surface, pour in the eggs. Keep the skillet on a low heat as the eggs will begin to cook immediately. 4️⃣When the outer edges are beginning to cook, pull them in towards the centre of the eggs in the middle of the pan. The uncooked egg in the middle will pour into the area pulled back. Continue to pull the edges into the centre repeatedly, until the cooked scrambled egg gathers in the centre, after around 4 minutes. 5️⃣When the uncooked eggs no longer run into the edges when the mixture is pulled back, begin to break up the mixture, moving it constantly to ensure even cooking, for around 3 minutes. 6️⃣Turn the heat off just before the eggs are fully cooked (when there is still a very slight runniness), as they will firm up while cooling and serving. They are perfectly done when they are not too runny, but avoid them becoming rubbery if cooked for too long. 7️⃣Serve on top of avocado mashed with juice from half a lime, and layer with a slice of smoked salmon and sprigs of dill. Season to taste. #scrambledeggs #breakfast #brunch #smokedsalmon #healthyfood

A post shared by Your Daily Food Guide (@foodguidevideos) on

Why not make this Saturday brunch treat a mid-week staple and crown your protein rich, fluffy eggs with a salty twang?

2. Sardines with sliced tomato salad

Diced onions, peanuts on the side and a swift half, what could be more delicious and easy to rustle up?

3. Grilled rainbow trout with lemon and capers

Sweet and mild, Peruvian peppers add another colour to the rainbow.

4. Seared tuna with lemon grass, ginger and turmeric coconut beans

Summery, bright and super delicious – don’t mind if I do!

5. Prawn scampi with broccoli orzo

A refreshing change to pasta, and broccoli is loaded with vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants.

6. Buttered cod with a creamy lemon sauce

Ditch the batter, hold the chips and let this flaky fish bask in the spotlight.

7. Seabass with chilindron and roasted Jersey Royals

Swap chicken chilindron (stew) for seabass for a twist on this Spanish speciality.

8. Haddock ceviche

Ceviche converts with love this twist on a classic with haddock spiced with citrus juice.

9.  Herring garnished with a green sauce and edible flowers

This grilled herring with a pea and mint sauce certainly looks the part and we love the addition of flowers – almost too pretty to eat.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÃ‰

Jason Statham shares concern for Fast & Furious stuntman Joe Watts

Working from home? 5 of the best loungewear brands for when you can ditch the office dress code
Working from home? 5 of the best loungewear brands for when you can ditch the office dress code

Love Islandâ€™s Amy committed to therapy after leaving villa
Love Islandâ€™s Amy committed to therapy after leaving villa

See Will Smith star in his first ever fashion campaign

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: BrontÃ«, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: BrontÃ«, Smock Alley Theatre
Love Islandâ€™s Ovie is the fashion icon every guy needs â€“ hereâ€™s how to get the look

Love Islandâ€™s Ovie is the fashion icon every guy needs â€“ hereâ€™s how to get the look
Feathers â€“ and lots of them â€“ were the ultimate look at the Met Gala

Feathers â€“ and lots of them â€“ were the ultimate look at the Met Gala
What does it feel like to be the worldâ€™s youngest astronaut?

What does it feel like to be the worldâ€™s youngest astronaut?
What does it feel like to be the worldâ€™s youngest astronaut?

Jason Statham shares concern for Fast & Furious stuntman Joe Watts