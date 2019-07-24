Three portions of fish a week â€˜cuts bowel cancer riskâ€™ â€“ 9 interesting ways to eat more of it

And the great news is that itâ€™s not just limited to oily fish, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

The health benefits of oily fish have been well storied – salmon, sardines, trout and tuna can help lower the risk of heart disease, cancer, arthritis and improve our mental ability.

According to latest findings by the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), our favourite catch of the day can also cut the risk of bowel cancer – and the finding relate to all types of fish.

Indeed, eating three or more portions of fish per week can make all the difference. And those who enjoy fish on such a regular basis have a 12% lower risk of bowel cancer than those who eat less than one portion per week, experts said.

Whether it’s white, fatty, oily or lean, here’s how to reel more fish into your menu…

1. Smoked salmon, scrambled eggs and avocado

Why not make this Saturday brunch treat a mid-week staple and crown your protein rich, fluffy eggs with a salty twang?

2. Sardines with sliced tomato salad

Diced onions, peanuts on the side and a swift half, what could be more delicious and easy to rustle up?

3. Grilled rainbow trout with lemon and capers

Sweet and mild, Peruvian peppers add another colour to the rainbow.

4. Seared tuna with lemon grass, ginger and turmeric coconut beans

Summery, bright and super delicious – don’t mind if I do!

5. Prawn scampi with broccoli orzo

A refreshing change to pasta, and broccoli is loaded with vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants.

6. Buttered cod with a creamy lemon sauce

Ditch the batter, hold the chips and let this flaky fish bask in the spotlight.

7. Seabass with chilindron and roasted Jersey Royals

Swap chicken chilindron (stew) for seabass for a twist on this Spanish speciality.

8. Haddock ceviche

Ceviche converts with love this twist on a classic with haddock spiced with citrus juice.

9. Herring garnished with a green sauce and edible flowers

This grilled herring with a pea and mint sauce certainly looks the part and we love the addition of flowers – almost too pretty to eat.

© Press Association 2019