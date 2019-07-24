The Booker Prize longlist has been announced: Here are our top 5 picks

Get to know some of the best books from this year’s roster.

The literary luminaries have spoken, and the Booker Prize longlist is out.

Featuring 13 of this year’s books deemed to be the best of the best, it even includes a few novels not yet on public sale, like Margaret Atwood’s follow-up to The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments, and Salman Rushdie’s Quichotte.

A panel of five judges – including writer Afua Hirsch and editor Liz Calder – have whittled down 151 novels published in the UK or Ireland for the ‘Booker dozen’. A shortlist of six books will be announced on September 3, and the winner – who will receive a £50,000 prize and likely a huge boost in sales – on October 14.

Booker Prize winners are notoriously tricky to predict, but we’re going to give it a go anyway, and have selected five of the most exciting books on the longlist.

At the very least, these are some of the novels we’d recommend reading this summer…

1. Lanny by Max Porter

A follow-up to Porter’s heartwrenchingly beautiful Grief Is The Thing with Feathers, Lanny is just as emotionally involving. The author has referred to it as “a book about parenting, friendship and English myth.” Set in a village outside London, it follows a strange young boy called Lanny, his parents and the mythical Dead Papa Toothwort. When Lanny disappears, everyone’s lives are thrown into disarray.

If you’ve read Grief, you’ll be familiar with Porter’s style: Lyrical and with the ability to move you like no other. He captures the voices of each character brilliantly, and it’s as funny as it is a thoughtful meditation on English tradition.

2. An Orchestra Of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma

An Orchestra Of Minorities is set in the countryside of Obioma’s native Nigeria, narrated by the protagonist’s chi – the guardian spirit. Nonso is a simple farmer who falls in love with Ndali, and goes to great lengths to impress her upper class family. This doesn’t go well for Nonso, who ends up scammed in Cyprus on his quest to get an education and be worthy of Ndali.

Like Obioma’s previous work The Fishermen, the author weaves a captivating story and mixes the will of the gods versus human spirit to tragic effect.

3. My Sister, The Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite

This is Braithwaite’s debut, but she’s already got a lot of buzz for it – it was shortlisted for the 2019 Women’s Prize for Fiction (ultimately losing out to An American Marriage by Tayari Jones).

Set in Nigeria, Korede gets a distress call from her sister Ayoola, who has killed her boyfriend. This isn’t new for Korede – in fact, it’s the third boyfriend she’s been called upon to help get rid of. It’s her sister, so she won’t go to the police – but things get complicated when Ayoola starts dating someone Korede has a soft spot for.

It’s darkly comic and will particularly resonate with anyone who has sisters. Braithwaite ultimately asks the question: Is blood thicker than water?

4. Ducks, Newburyport by Lucy Ellmann

Ducks, Newburyport is 1,000 pages, but made up of just one sentence. It’s a monologue from the mind of a nameless Ohio woman recovering from cancer. While baking pastries, her stream of consciousness spans everything from her relationships with her husband, mother and four children, to the state of contemporary American politics.

The fact the only pauses are the odd comma is initially overwhelming, but it soon sucks you into the woman’s life – and you’ll be captivated by her meditations on the world.

5. Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo

Many books have been dedicated to the black American experience, but far fewer to the black British. Girl, Woman, Other helps towards changing this, following 12 characters who are predominantly black British women.

Evaristo deftly moves through different decades and varying voices. Through Morgan she explores gender identity; through Winsome the immigrant experience and an unhappy marriage; and Amma, ideas around politics. The women are interesting, flawed and individual – but feel representative of a wider conversation.

The full 2019 longlist:

Margaret Atwood – The Testaments

Kevin Barry – Night Boat To Tangier

Oyinkan Braithwaite – My Sister, The Serial Killer

Lucy Ellmann – Ducks, Newburyport

Bernardine Evaristo – Girl, Woman, Other

John Lanchester – The Wall

Deborah Levy – The Man Who Saw Everything

Valeria Luiselli – Lost Children Archive

Chigozie Obioma – An Orchestra Of Minorities

Max Porter – Lanny

Salman Rushdie – Quichotte

Elif Shafak – 10 Minutes 38 Seconds In This Strange World

Jeanette Winterson – Frankissstein

