8 beautiful open air swimming locations in the UK and Ireland

Ditch the local chlorinated pool for something more wild.

It’s so hot in some parts of the UK that researchers at LSE have argued that the heatwave should be named, like a hurricane of tropical storm, and a jury at a murder trial in Oxford were sent home due to the heat. While it’s not quite as hot in Ireland it’s definitely still warm enough for a spot of wild swimming.

Here’s a few of our favourite outdoor swim spots, from luscious lakes to disused mine shafts…

1. Beckenham Place Park, London

If not the best UK swimming lake, then at least the newest, this golf-course-turned-public-park officially opened just four days ago, and is already making a splash with its 283 metre crescent-shaped swimming lake.

Replete with miniature beach and jetty, and overlooked by a gorgeous Georgian manor house, next-level bathers can also book out a kayak or paddle board.

2. Lake Buttermere, Lake District

Sister lake Windermere often gobbles up all the column inches, but for swimming Butter is the better ‘mere’ by miles. Voted one of the top ten views in the country in a 2017 poll, it’s motorboat-free and boasts several small pubs perfect for a post-plunge pint.

The temperatures can be, er, invigorating, but for determined dippers it’s one of the most scenic swims you’ll find.

3. Goldiggins Quarry, Cornwall

A pristine pool of sun-soaked stillness ringed by a rocky amphitheatre, this disused mine is calm, cool, and often deserted.

There are different jumping off points for every level of bravery (take care though) and the water is deep and crystal clear. There are even a few fish, though how they got there we really don’t know.

4. Glanmore Lake, Co Kerry

A calm, accessible lake freckled with rocky islets, guarded by the imposing Caha Mountains, Glandale is the sort of place you build a day around. Large, tree-lined, and equally excellent for walking, it’s just as good for forest bathing as it is for the real thing.

5. Tinside Lido, Plymouth

Outdoor swimming doesn’t have to be in the wild, but nor is this any normal pool. A Grade II-listed, art deco, salt water lido dating from the 1930s, Tinside occupies a rocky outcrop looking straight out over Plymouth harbour.

It’s not quite an infinity pool, but at the right angle it looks like one.

6. Keeper’s Pond, Blaenavon

On the outskirts of the Blaenavon World Heritage Site in the foothills of the Brecon Beacons, Keeper’s Pond is just stunningly, gloriously, outrageously relaxing.

Positively glassy on a calm summer’s day, this ripple-free wonderland offers panoramic views out over the Usk Valley, and water just warm enough not to ruin your de-stress.

7. Hampstead Ponds, London

Set amidst surely the most picnic-able of all the capital’s parks, a dip in the Hampstead Ponds is a pleasurable, if rather bracing rite of passage for every Londoner.

With men’s, women’s and mixed ponds there’s something for every demographic, while the surrounding trees deliver a measure of privacy without sacrificing the views.The mixed pond is pick of the pack, invariably stocked with families and couples wiling away their summer afternoons.

8. The Blue Lagoon, Pembrokeshire

We don’t know just how many ‘Blue Lagoons’ there are the world over, but if they’re anything like this one it’s still not enough.

Another flooded quarry connected to the sea by a narrow channel, the lagoon is popular with kayakers and paddle boarders, and has hosted the Cliff Diving World Series three times in the last eight years.

