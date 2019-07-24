Maro Itoje on sleep, training routines, books and politics

The England and Saracens forward is one of the country’s brightest sporting stars – but he has a lot more to talk about than that. By Liz Connor.

When I meet Maro Itoje, in a trendy East London warehouse, the rugby union player has swapped his kit for a duvet, and is posing topless in bed as part of a photo shoot.

The production crew are taking five for lunch, and as photographers, make-up artists and hair stylists buzz around him, he’s sat drinking a cup of tea in his boxer shorts and a jumper, taking the situation in his stride.

Being the golden boy of the England rugby squad could easily make Itoje a little unapproachable, but my first – and lasting – impression is that he’s just a really down-to-earth guy, willing to share an opinion on everything from England’s World Cup hopes, to his favourite contestants on this year’s Love Island.

Itoje at this year’s Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

We chat about how the squad is shaping up for this year’s tournament and he seems in good spirits – no doubt boosted by the fact his home team, Saracens, have just scooped the Champions Cup.

“We’ve got a great team and great coaches, so I’m feeling very confident about this year,” says London-born Itoje, 24. “We’re about to start training soon and I’m incredibly excited to get going.”

Speaking of training, his routine sounds brutal: A daily mixt of strength training and team sessions that kicks off a 7am.

“Rugby is one of those things that’s all-encompassing, and it’s not a typical nine-to-five where you can work from the morning until five, six or seven o’clock and forget about it when you go home,” he says.

“The phrase people often use is ‘nine to five, then five to nine’, because the things you do at home have a big impact on your performance the next day, like eating and recovery.”

Itoje says his brutal training routine is a lifestyle, rather than a job (Adam Davy/PA)

Getting enough sleep is something he’s steadfast about, especially when it comes to preparing for a big game. “Sleep is arguably the single biggest thing you can do for performance and mindset,” he says.

“The mental part of rugby is huge, especially all the pressure and anxiety. Getting a good night’s sleep gives you the freedom to go out at the weekend and just embrace it. If you prepare well, the game takes care of itself.”

Itoje is working with Simba to encourage Brits to take their sleep seriously, like they would exercise and nutrition, alongside the new companion Simba Sleep app.

Part of the #TryFor8 campaign challenges people to get a solid eight hours of sleep every night – something Itoje admits he is still working on (“Sometimes I get a little bit more, and sometimes less. It’s one of my big goals for this year though”).

He does have an advantage in that he doesn’t drink coffee, but says switching off his phone at night and taking a hot shower before bed are all things he now does to actively wind-down.

Maro Itoje has teamed up with Simba on their new sleep campaign (Simba/David Uzochukwu/PA

As we chat, his lunch arrives: Four huge plates piled with various protein and greens. So is his diet always so dense?

“It really depends what stage of the week I’m at, because it alters. During the beginning of the week, I have a low-carb, high-protein and high-greens diet, where I try to eat intermittently throughout the day. The closer we get to game day, I start to pick up the carbs and slow-release energy sources though.”

It’s refreshing to hear he allows himself the odd guilty pleasure now and again, to keep his mind “sane”, although he’s not much of a social drinker. “I’m quite lucky because I don’t like the taste of beer or wine. I’ll have a couple of drinks when I go out, but day-to-day, I don’t really do it.”

Next talk turns to politics, something Harrow-educated Itoje has long been interested in (he studied politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies too).

At the time of our interview, Boris Johnson had not yet been named as the new leaders of Conservatives. “He [Johnson] doesn’t fill me with confidence, to be honest. I think he has some rogue views which if other people had said, they wouldn’t be in the position that he’s in. He almost has an invisibility cloak – it’s like people are wearing earmuffs and don’t hear him,” says Itoje.

“At the moment, we’re going into a populist sphere in politics in the Western world, where the guys who speak a lot and are charismatic – who tell people what they want to hear – gain power. We’ve seen that with Trump in America.

“I think if [Johnson] gets to Number 10, we’ll see that the things he promised might be a little be harder to deliver than he originally envisaged.”

It’s clear Itoje has his own interests outside of the ‘eat, sleep, train, repeat’ cycle that’s demanded of athletes – which includes reading.

“At the moment, I’m reading a book by late-Nigerian author Chinua Achebe called There Was a Country – it’s his personal account of the Biafran Civil War.

“I also recently read Natives by Akala, which was really fascinating – all about race and identity in Britain. Brit(ish) by Afua Hirsch talks about similar concepts too. I like non-fiction books. I like things that have happened and that I can learn from,” he shares.

I ask if racism in sport is something he’s experienced himself. “I think rugby is in a better place than a sport like football,” he comments. “The values and the ideas that are in rugby are a bit more accepting and tolerant than those in football.

“Football brings out a nastier side of people that rugby doesn’t to the same degree. That’s not the say that rugby is perfect. I personally haven’t experienced overt racism, but I have friends who have. So it still has a way to go.”

Saracens’ George Kruis and Maro Itoje after winning the Gallagher Premiership Final (Darren Staples/PA)

I’m keen to hear about something that people would find surprising about him. “I love musicals,” he admits, bashfully. “I like Les Miserables – the first time I watched it on a plane to Dubai, I took off my earphones, put them on my lap and said to the person next to me, ‘What have I just watched? I’ve watched a masterpiece’,” he reveals with a laugh. “After that, I even went to see it in theatre.”

Alongside current affairs podcasts like Political Thinking With Nick Robinson, Reasons To Be Cheerful by Ed Miliband and Reni Eddo-Lodge’s About Race, he sometimes whacks on the Greatest Showman soundtrack for the 40-minute drive to training.

Clearly, this is a man of many layers, both on and off the pitch. “A lot of people who don’t know me from rugby can’t imagine me being aggressive or abrasive, because when I’m away from it, I’m very much chilled and mellow,” says Itoje.

“When I get on the pitch though, a different side has to come out.”

Simba ambassador and international rugby star, Maro Itoje, is encouraging Britain to #TryFor8 hours every night. He’s leading an elite squad of pro-sleep trainers via the new Simba Sleep App to encourage Britain to respect their rest and improve the nation’s sleep performance.

