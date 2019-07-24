Ainsley Harriott shares a taste of the Caribbean

24th Jul 19 | Lifestyle

From football-sized avocados to being ‘too late’ for mangoes, the telly chef shares his adventures with Ella Walker.

44d9e2a8-5f16-49c2-b6ab-573065f5fd38

Ainsley Harriott is munching happily on a bit of toast when he calls, and even talking through crumbs, proves as jovial and excitable as any Nineties kid will remember from his days presenting absolute classics, Ready, Steady, Cook and Can’t Cook, Won’t Cook.

Is it even possible to look at a random collection of ingredients in your fridge and not think: What would Ainsley do?

The London-born chef is back on screens with a new ITV food/travel series and accompanying cookbook of the same name – Ainsley’s Caribbean Kitchen – which sees him visit seven of the Caribbean’s sunshine islands: Barbados, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Antigua, Grenada, Dominica, Trinidad & Tobago, which are all, he says, “so close to my heart”.

“I very much consider myself British,” the 62-year-old explains, but his Jamaican heritage is massively significant to him. “It’s where your parents come from,” he muses, “and as you get a little bit older, we all get drawn back a bit, there’s that sort of reconnection.” The Caribbean, he adds – where his mother and father were both born – “had that pull for me”.

As a region though, however disparate the Caribbean might be, sprawled across the ocean in bite-sized tropical pieces, it’s often lumped into one: One climate (hot and sunny); one cuisine (jerk chicken, rice and peas, goat curry) – but that ignores the nuances, says Harriott.

“Everybody is very, very different and has their own style of food,” he explains. “Every island you go to, the people have their own personality, their own way of cooking things, and they’re very proud of it.”

View this post on Instagram

CHOCOLATE DROP SCONES WITH BANANA MASH-UP from Ainsley’s Caribbean Kitchen 😋 ⠀⠀ This was a big hit when I cooked it on the beach in Saint Lucia. I like to cut my fruit into small dice, but you can leave them slightly chunkier if you prefer. ⠀⠀ SERVES 4–6 (MAKES 12 SMALL DROP SCONES) ⠀⠀ For the Chocolate Drop Scones 125g self-raising flour 1 tsp baking powder 3 tbsp caster sugar 4 tbsp cocoa powder 1 large egg 175ml milk zest of 1 orange 100g butter, melted ⠀⠀ For the Banana Mash-Up 2–3 bananas, chopped 15g dark chocolate, grated or finely chopped fresh nutmeg, for grating a splash of rum (optional) ⠀⠀ To serve: a selection of tropical fruit (I used strawberries, kiwi, papaya and pineapple), cut into small dice and tossed with a splash of coconut rum (optional) cocoa powder, for dusting dark chocolate shavings, to decorate ⠀⠀ First, make the drop scone batter. Sift the flour, baking powder, sugar and cocoa powder into a large bowl. Make a well in the centre and crack in the egg. Beat the egg, while drawing in the flour. Gradually add the milk, a little at a time, slowing mixing the ingredients to form a smooth batter. Stir in the orange zest until combined. ⠀⠀ Meanwhile, make the mash-up. Mash the bananas in a bowl with a fork, then add the chocolate and mix well. Add a grating of nutmeg, and an optional splash of rum for the adults, and mix again. Set aside. ⠀⠀ Set a frying pan over a medium heat and spoon in a little melted butter. Add the drop scone batter to the pan 1 tablespoon at a time. Leave plenty of space between each scone, so that they don’t join up. Cook until a few bubbles appear on the surface, then flip and cook for 1 minute on the other side. Add more melted butter to the pan between batches, ensuring it covers the surface fully before cooking the next batch. ⠀⠀ To serve, stack two or three drop scones on a serving plate with a spoonful of mash-up between each layer. Finish by scattering the diced tropical fruits over the plate like confetti, dust lightly with cocoa powder and scatter over a few chocolate shavings. ⠀⠀ #ainsleyscaribbeankitchen #ainsleyharriott #caribbeanfood Photo: @danjonesphoto1

A post shared by Ainsley Harriott (@ainsleyfoods) on

That said, certain ingredients are ubiquitous. For instance, ground provisions – staple items, like yams, sweet potato and cassava – which are used in countless dishes and are thought to be the secret to many islanders’ longevity; there’s more centenarians living in Dominica than anywhere else in the world (“I was interviewing a 102-year-old woman and her 104-year-old sister came to visit her – it blows you away!”).

The pace of life is something shared too – and is something we ought to take more note of, says Harriott. “They do teach us something,” says the prolific food writer, “and you have to be slow in heat like that. I tell you what, we are too hectic, we really are rushing around.”

Sometimes, however, you can be too tortoise-like – especially when it comes to mango season. “Off the beaten track – I wasn’t at the posh hotels [where you can get out-of-season produce] – I’d go and say, ‘Can I have a couple of mangoes?’ And they’d say, ‘Too late’. ‘What do you mean?’ ‘Two weeks, too late – mango already drop from the tree!’

“And literally I was two weeks too late, the mangoes had dropped from the tree and you have to wait – that’s it. I was like, ‘This is the Caribbean, you should have mangoes everywhere!’ You know what I mean?!”

Instead, Harriott was forced to compromise and use papaya, which isn’t too much of a hardship when they are “as big as a small rugby ball” – although not as impressive in size as some of the Caribbean’s avocados, which are “as big as a football – massive things!”

Talking of which, Harriott adds: “Sometime you get an avocado and it tastes a bit like avocado, it doesn’t really hit you, but out there, the flavour of it…

“Just a sprinkling of salt on there and you can actually spoon it out and eat it, it’s so wonderful,” he shares rapturously.

View this post on Instagram

Something nice and spicy from my new cook book (Out Today!). Great for a summer BBQ! 🌶🌞👨🏾‍🍳 ⠀⠀ MY ULTIMATE JERK CHICKEN ⠀⠀ ‘Jerking’ is all about maximising flavour. The great thing about jerk cooking is that you can use either a dry rub or a wet marinade, which means that you can use the wonderful flavours in such a variety of dishes, from meat or fish, to vegetables or grains. Traditionally, the mix will include allspice and Scotch bonnet chillies, but the spices can be adapted to taste. If you prefer you can use 4 chicken breasts with the skin on and cook on the barbecue for 15–20 minutes. ⠀⠀ SERVES 4 1 x 1.5kg chicken, backbone removed and spatchcocked (ask your butcher to do this) mixed salad or coleslaw, to serve ⠀⠀ For the Jerk Marinade: 225g onions, peeled and quartered 2 small Scotch bonnet chillies, halved and de-seeded 50g fresh root ginger, peeled and roughly chopped 3cm piece of fresh turmeric root, peeled and roughly chopped (or use 1 tbsp ground turmeric) 1⁄2 tsp ground allspice 15g fresh thyme leaves 120ml white wine vinegar 120ml dark soy sauce sea salt and freshly ground black pepper ⠀⠀ First, make the marinade. Place all the ingredients, except the seasoning, into a food processor and pulse until smooth. Season with a little salt and a generous grinding of black pepper. Cut slashes into the smooth side of the spatchcocked chicken so that the marinade can penetrate the flesh and place the chicken in a shallow dish. Pour over the marinade and rub well into the meat. Cover and chill for at least 2–3 hours, or preferably overnight, turning every now and then. ⠀⠀ Preheat a barbecue with a lid and take the chicken out of the fridge to come up to room temperature. Cook the chicken on the hot barbecue with the lid down for 40–50 minutes, turning occasionally and basting with any leftover marinade, until the juices run clear when the thickest part of the thigh is pierced with a thin metal skewer. Remove the chicken from the heat and rest for a few minutes, then serve with a simple mixed salad or a traditional crunchy coleslaw. Yeah bwoi! 👌🏾 ⠀⠀ #AinsleysCaribbeanKitchen #CaribbeanFood #Eburybooks Photo: @Danjonesphoto1

A post shared by Ainsley Harriott (@ainsleyfoods) on

He calls the food he’s created for the book – think Tobago curried crab, chargrilled watermelon with slaw, plaintain and chickpea hotcakes – “nice and casual, it’s not too intricate on the plate”, and when it comes to controversy over jerk seasoning, and people keeping their recipes top secret, he’s magnanimous.

“When my late mother was cooking, I’d say, ‘Mum, what are you putting in?’ [And she’d just say]: ‘A handful’. You have to have a look at the size of someone’s hands and guess how much a handful is, because they just don’t know,” he explains. It’s more to do with instinct and ‘just knowing’, than measuring quantities exactly.

“You know when you’re cooking something like onions and you can tell when the sweetness comes out of them, just before they brown, there’s a change?” he asks. “It’s a bit like that with people, so they don’t really know how much of everything goes in there, they just know about a smell, they put a bit of this in, that in.

“Nothing’s weighed out, so what’s the recipe? It’s in their head. And when you taste it, you think: ‘My god, there’s 40, 50 years or maybe generations of experience in that one little dish’, and it tastes great.”

Harriott first visited the Caribbean aged eight with his family, and remembers his friends at school being impressed that he was going on a plane. However, it was also the summer of 1966: “Hence I have no recollection of England winning the World Cup, I missed everything!”

Instead, while Geoff Hurst was busy scoring a hat-trick in the final, Harriott was getting his first glorious taste of island life.

“I remember going to see my granddad and asking him for some money to go buy a Coca Cola,” he recalls, before putting on his granddad’s Jamaican accent: “’Go on, pick two or three fresh limes from the tree, mix them with sugar, ice and water’ – that was my first experience of fresh lemonade, literally picking limes from the tree, squeezing out the juice, adding shavings of ice.

“Oh my god. By the time we left, there wasn’t a bloody lime left on the tree – it was fantastic!”

Fresh mangoes and pineapple, tamarind pulped into snacks, genips (Spanish limes) and guava made a lot more impact than football on him that summer.

“When I got back to the UK, I didn’t want Fruit Salads or Black Jacks anymore,” Harriott recalls raucously. “We craved the natural stuff.”

View this post on Instagram

Out today! The latest cookbook by @ainsleyfoods has simple and delicious recipes inspired by the Caribbean 🏝️ @penguinukbooks • The stunning official tie-in to Ainsley’s major ITV1 show includes all the recipes from the series. • 🍹 Join the nation’s favourite TV cook on his food adventure. Ainsley Harriott is going back to his roots to uncover the best-kept secrets and simple dishes of Caribbean home cooking in this ultimate feel-good cookbook. • 🌯 Among the brand-new, mouthwatering recipes that are featured on the show, there will be over 80 dishes inspired by the diverse culture and the rich food heritage of these much-loved islands. • 🦀 You’ll find light dishes and snacks such as Crab and chilli cornbread muffins and Chickpea and plantain patties; flavoursome main meals including Grilled chicken roti wrap with mango dressing and Grilled lamb cutlets with green herb yoghurt; not forgetting indulgent desserts and cocktails including White chocolate, rum and raspberry crème brulee and Lazy man’s long island iced tea. • 🍴 This stunning cookbook will bring exciting new meals to your family table and transport you to the real Caribbean in your own kitchen. • #AinsleyHarriott #Cookbook #AinsleysCaribbeanKitchen #CarribeanFood

A post shared by Ebury Publishing (@eburybooks) on

Ainsley’s Caribbean Kitchen by Ainsley Harriott, photography by Dan Jones, is published by Ebury Press, priced £20. Available now.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?

Working from home? 5 of the best loungewear brands for when you can ditch the office dress code
Working from home? 5 of the best loungewear brands for when you can ditch the office dress code

See Will Smith star in his first ever fashion campaign
See Will Smith star in his first ever fashion campaign

Jason Statham shares concern for Fast & Furious stuntman Joe Watts

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Can you guess this rising star's famous Irish Dad?

Can you guess this rising star's famous Irish Dad?
Love Island’s Amy committed to therapy after leaving villa

Love Island’s Amy committed to therapy after leaving villa
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?