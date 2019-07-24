French fancy: 7 of the country’s most iconic wines from some of our favourite holiday destinations

From crisp whites to rich reds and refreshing rosés, French wine-lovers are spoilt for choice this summer, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

With just the Eurotunnel between us, come summer, we love to pour into France – and we never tire of pouring their wines either.

With verdant vineyards throughout most of France, local refreshment is never more than a sip or two away.

Of course, when we land on French soil, the top three regions that come to mind are Champagne, Burgundy and Bordeaux – along with its world-famous rosé to entice us to the sun-drenched South of France.

Fancy sipping on some of France’s finest this summer? Check out these seven top drops…

1. Champagne Castelnau Brut Réserve NV, France (£29.50, The Wine Society)

(Castelnau/PA)

The only thing more exciting than drinking champagne is being in Champagne. With nearly 300 miles of scenic cycling routes through premier cru and grand cru villages – and the splendour of the new Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa – the champagne landscape has never looked more tempting. To set you on the right path, journey beyond the big-name houses with these brilliant bubbles that offer a fine layer of richness, decent biscuity notes and an easy-drinking freshness at an approachable price.

2. Simonnet-Febvre Chablis 2017, Premier Cru Vaillons, France (£28.99, Waitrose)

(Simmonet-Febvre/PA)

Heading to the south-west of Chablis, the only drawback to a good Burgundy blonde from the Vaillons vineyards (the wines have a mineral-driven purity and delicate floral style) is the price that can bring a tear to the eye.

But for chardonnay lovers who want to wind down at the end of the day with a chilled white that carries itself with finesse, this wine is refreshing with ripe citrusy fruit that has a lovely honeyed note, and a stony minerality that’s bang on the money. A seductive match with cold langoustine and mayonnaise.

3. Coteaux Bourguignons 2018, Burgundy, France (£8.50, Marks & Spencer stores)

(Marks & Spencer/PA)

French with every course, the food is reason enough to holiday here and this soft, juicy red is as fragrant as a boeuf bourguignon laced with aromatic herbs. With full-on silky, plummy red berry fruit, while it’s a perfect match with the region’s signature dish (there’s a tiny bit of oak influence), it can be served lightly chilled too and tastes particularly summery with a spread of mild cheeses and simple saucisson.

4. Loire Muscadet 2018, Pays Nantais, France (£6, Marks & Spencer stores)

(Marks & Spencer/PA)

Steer yourself towards the fairy-tale castles of the picturesque Loire Valley and keep going west towards the cool breezes of the Atlantic Coast, to find rolling landscapes and vineyards plotted with the region’s most famous Melon de Bourgogne grape. Light with a salty, lemony twang, with its minerally, citrusy flavours and refreshingly crisp finish, this is your go-to seafood white.

5. Moulins de Citran Haut-Medoc 2009, Bordeaux, France (£13.99, Aldi)

(Aldi/PA)

With its excellent wine tourism, magnificent 18th century chateaux, so many top-notch places to dine and stay and a run of good vintages, there are plenty of excuses to blow the budget in the red wine capital of the world.

But the good news is, you can penny-pinch (check out Eklo Bordeaux) and take comfort in richness with Aldi’s gold medal-winning (International Wine and Spirits Challenge 2019) claret from one of the greatest vintages of the past 30 years. The second wine of Chateau Moulins, there’s a cedary edge to the layered, fully ripe black cherry and raspberry fruit with some toasty oak and a soft, long finish – there’s really no need to wait.

6. Chapoutier Marius Rouge 2017, Pays D’oc, France (£9.99, Majestic)

(Chapoutier/PA)

Heading to the sunny Languedoc, this southern belle doesn’t have the price-tag and detail of Chapoutier’s famed Rhône Valley reds but my goodness, this blend of grenache and syrah tastes remarkably close in quality. Absolutely delicious from beginning to end, red berry fruits burst in the mouth and merge into warm, super-ripe, spiced, complex flavours, silky tannins and overall impression of a well-polished wine.

7. Gerard Bertrand ‘Hampton Water’ Rosé 2018, Pays d’Oc, France (£17.71, Corking Wines)

(Gerard Bertrand/PA)

The Hamptons in Long Island is as much a holiday playground for the rich and famous as the South of France, and rock superstar John Bon Jovi’s rosé is the latest addition to the glitzy line-up of celebrity wines.

The name may not sound very French, but the label makes you want to dive right in and another incentive to want to sink this pink is it’s a collaboration between Bon Jovi and Gerard Bertrand, one of the most influential winemakers in the Languedoc-Roussillon.

The Wine Spectator’s top-ranked rosé when it launched last year, this second vintage is worth seeking out for its perfumed white peach and floral aromas, fresh red berry fruits and creamy, silky, textured palate. Just stunning.

