8 hacks for keeping kids happy and healthy in the heat

23rd Jul 19 | Lifestyle

As temperatures soar, Lauren Taylor rounds up some advice for parents of young kids.

Happy family in a park in summer autumn

Heatwave after heatwave seems to be forecast this summer, and who’s complaining? Work days may be a little sweaty, commuting is kind of unpleasant, but long warm evenings and guaranteed weekend sunshine means endless family fun and kids who never get bored.

But as they run circles in the garden and scream with delight whenever you give in to the request for an ice cream, looking after children in hot weather comes with a whole new set of challenges.

Here are a few hacks to make sure kids are hydrated, sun safe and comfortable in the heat.

1. Fashion a cover for them to play under

Let’s face it, staying in the shade doesn’t sound much fun if you’re a young child with loads of energy to burn – so make it interesting. Get them to help you decorate an old sheet or piece of tarpaulin to stretch across two fences or trees for shade, choose a teepee tent they’ll actually want to spend time in, or simply buy a shade sail so big they can’t really avoid it (Wayfair have an affordable selection).

2. Invest in heat-friendly bed sheets

With soaring daytime temperatures come sticky nights – and not sleeping properly makes for overtired children and tantrums. If your kids’ beds have the same sheets and duvet all year round, you’re missing a trick. In hot weather, try bamboo sheets which are breathable and lightweight, or any kind of moisture-wicking or micro-fibre sheets that actually absorb sweat. Swap heavy winter duvets for summer tog ones, or if they’re really warm, take the duvet out altogether and have them sleep under just the cover.

3. Know that children are more at risk of dehydration

Young children often won’t pick up on signs they’re dehydrated or thirsty, and their higher metabolic rates and higher body water content means, proportionally, they require more water than adults to maintain their fluid equilibrium, according to Medscape.

So it’s important to get them into the habit of drinking, even if they don’t feel like it. Buy them their own reusable plastic bottle themed with whatever cartoon character or programme they’re into at the moment, fill with juice, squash or water and freeze overnight. The next day it’ll stay cold in the heat and you can sneakily top it up when they aren’t looking. Alternatively, to make water far more fun, pack it full of colourful fruit to flavour it.

4. Chill washcloths in the fridge 

When they need to cool down quickly, having chilled flannels to hand is a lifesaver. Fill a large bowl or clean sink with ice water, add a couple of drops of essential oil (or get the kids to pick a scent they like), submerge the flannels, squeeze out excess water, fold in half, roll tightly and stick it in the fridge in a sealed container. It’s a bit of a novelty for kids and a mini spa treatment for you.

5. Make healthy ice lollies together

View this post on Instagram

🍉🍦I C E || L O L L Y🍦🍉 …. So with this nice weather & a teething baba, what better way to keep cool than a homemade, no added sugar, part of your 5 a day ice lolly! And it looks like a watermelon!🍉 It’s super easy to make, all you need is: 🍉 1/2 watermelon 🍉 Greek yoghurt 🍉 2 kewi (unpeeled) 🍉 3 inch of cucumber 🍉 a couple mint leaves (optional) All you need to do is: 1) cut your water melon into chunks and blend. Once blended sift through to make sure you have no seeds 2) put the watermelon juice into your moulds and into the freezer for a couple hours to set (it’s too watery to add anything yet) 2) once solid enough add the yoghurt- or sub for mashed banana to make dairy free 3) blend your kewi, cucumber & mint then add on top of the yoghurt 4) freeze overnight & enjoy on a nice hot day!😍🍉🥝 . Will you be giving these a try? Perfect for the whole family one these lovely summery days!🍧☀️ ———————————————— #creativefoodmemories #blwrecipes #summerrecipe #homemadeicelollies #homemadeicecream #nicecream #blw #summer #watermelon #snack #treat #5aday #healthyfoodmadefun #kidsfunfood #funfoodforkids #foodart #foodmadefun #colourfulfood #foodblog #veganrecipes #veganfood #dairyfreeicecream #recipe #busymom #workingmom #easyrecipe #homemadefood

A post shared by T’s Food Adventures🌈 (@our_blw_journey_) on

Grab a couple of silicone ice lolly moulds and whip up fruit juice lollies (two moulds on rotation would be ideal so there’s always a new batch freezing away). No moulds? Cut a watermelon into wedges and freeze those instead. In fact any frozen fruit makes for great, sweet – yet hydrating – snacks, think grapes, banana, slices of kiwi and berries.

6. Double check their clothing

Even if they’re just in shorts and t-shirts, the material makes all the difference. Polyester or nylon aren’t breathable enough and will make them feel even more hot or uncomfortable in the sun. Cotton, with a loose weave, is a much better choice and allows air to circulate more easily as they play.

7. Encourage them to slow down

Yes everything is SO much more fun and exciting in the sunshine, but if they show signs of irritability, headaches, nausea or confusion, they might be overheated or even on the road to heatstroke (children and elderly people are at an even greater risk). Check on them regularly, always make them wear a hat and be strict about the amount of sun they’re taking.

Girl putting on sun cream
(iStock/PA)

8. Teach them about the sun

It’s been said before, but we’ll say it again, kids need a high SPF (go for 50) which has protection from both UVA and UVB rays – their skin is more delicate and sensitive to the sun. It’s so important that children grow up with a knowledge of how dangerous the sun is, and know how to apply sun cream themselves (so you can pop a bottle in their bag to take to school too). Buy one that rubs in easily, isn’t sticky, is water resistant – and apply it even when it’s cloudy.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island’s Amy committed to therapy after leaving villa

Poldark writer – how having postnatal depression helped me pen the series
Poldark writer – how having postnatal depression helped me pen the series

George Clarke: UK housing system is absolutely screwed
George Clarke: UK housing system is absolutely screwed

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello on course to reclaim number one from Ed Sheeran

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 times Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe were the cutest mother-daughter duo

5 times Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe were the cutest mother-daughter duo
Bond movies actor David Hedison dies at 92

Bond movies actor David Hedison dies at 92
Martin Hughes-Games: White and middle class makes me endangered species on TV

Martin Hughes-Games: White and middle class makes me endangered species on TV
Headlines game sets sparks flying in Love Island villa

Headlines game sets sparks flying in Love Island villa
Headlines game sets sparks flying in Love Island villa

Love Island’s Amy committed to therapy after leaving villa