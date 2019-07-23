Gregg Wallace shares his 5 favourite places in Italy

23rd Jul 19 | Lifestyle

The MasterChef star has married into an Italian family. Lauren Taylor find out where he loves most in the country.

0ea5367b-1400-4518-8e84-858d56351f68

It’s no secret Gregg Wallace loves the food of Italy. He married his Italian wife Anna in 2016 and says he’s learned a huge amount in the kitchen from her – as well as from her mum Rina, dad Massimo and her Roman nonna.

The MasterChef presenter has travelled extensively through Italy – “all of it,” he proudly chimes – and now rents a villa every summer with Anna and her family in a different part of the country, cooking, eating and drinking Italian wine.

Inspired by Anna’s family’s cooking, London-born Wallace, 54, recently brought out a new cookbook, Gregg’s Italian Family Cookbook, packed with classic, homely recipes.

Here are his top five Italy holiday hotspots…

Portofino, Italian Riviera

“Me and Anna went there when we first started dating, we had a very, very romantic couple of days there, so we went back on our honeymoon, it’s just special for us. It’s an incredibly expensive place but it’s a very, very beautiful place.”

Florence

“I think there should be a picture of Florence next to the word ‘decadence’ in the dictionary. Just stunning works of art. And [go] for the bistecca fiorentina [a huge cut of steak famous in Florence].”

Rome

View this post on Instagram

✨Destination📍ROME✨ ____ Once the city center for daily activities, the Roman Forum — a plaza surrounded by various ruins that once served as ancient government buildings — is located between Palatine Hill and Capitoline Hill. The Forum attracts over 4 million tourists annually. A must see when in roam (Rome). #ancientrome . . . . . . #rome #roma #italy #italia #romanforum #italy_ig #rometravel #travelrome #visitrome #helloroma #romanhistory #romanarchitecture #archilover #archiphoto #romeruins #romancity #thisisrome #rometodiscover #igers_roma #mytraveljourney #travelwithme #TLPicks #planetdreaming #travel_capture #travelingthroughtheworld #traveldaily #roamitaly #destinationroam

A post shared by 𝓜𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮 ⚫︎ destination.roam (@destination.roam) on

“I’m an amateur historian, and in Rome you have the Etruscans, you then have the birth of Christianity and you then have the Renaissance. Well, it just doesn’t stop giving – Rome is stunning.”

Lecce, Puglia

“Because I love orecchiette tartufate [a truffle, cream and asparagus pasta] and Lecce is just such a mad baroque town.”

San Gimignano, Tuscany

“Me and Anna love it there – it’s like a medieval Manhattan. All the medieval families competed with each other on who can build the tallest tower, so now all you’ve got is medieval towers. From half a mile away, it looks like a medieval Manhattan – it’s amazing.”

Book cover
(James Murphy/PA)

Gregg’s Italian Family Cookbook by Gregg & Anna Wallace is published by Mitchell Beazley, priced £20. Available now.

