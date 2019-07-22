5 times Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe were the cutest mother-daughter duo

They always about how much they inspire each other.

It’s hard not to be delighted by Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe.

The 43-year-old actor has brought us classic films like Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama, and now her 19-year-old daughter has burst onto the public stage – looking exactly like her mum.

Not only could they be twins, but they also seem to have an adorable relationship. Here are some of their sweetest mother-daughter moments shared on social media…

1. Phillippe on how her mother inspires her

Phillippe doesn’t need a special occasion to shout out to her mum – in a recent post she posted: “This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work. She inspires me every day to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others.”

2. On being proud of her mum

One of Witherspoon’s most recent projects is the hugely successful Big Little Lies. She produces and stars in the show, and Phillippe often pays tribute to her mum’s hard work on Instagram with captions like: “I am so proud of how hard my mama has worked to showcase the stories and talents of strong women like herself, and I am so happy she’s been officially recognised for it. Congrats to the whole BLL team!

“And so proud of my awesome mama and her passion for this project. It is so nice to see these wonderful, talented women in roles just as dynamic as they are.”

3. Their birthday messages to each other

Whenever it’s either of their birthdays, you can be sure a touching tribute will be made on Instagram. Witherspoon described her Phillippe as “kind, compassionate, brilliant, artistic, all-around wonderful daughter” on her 16th.

And the favour is returned when Phillippe posted: “You are such a generous, conscientious, and passionately kind person, and I am so blessed to bear witness to your light and love each and every day!”

4. When they work together

Most people won’t love the idea of working with their mums, but one of Witherspoon’s many business ventures is a clothing line called Draper James, and Phillippe has modelled its outfits with her mother.

Phillipe said at the time: “I love being around my mom, and this shoot was an opportunity to have fun and support her work as a female entrepreneur. She also brings a lot of comfort and positive energy with her to work, and I think it’s inspiring to see her personal relationships with everybody on set.”

Witherspoon mentioned equally nice things about her daughter: “She cares deeply about her family and the world around her. She frequently educates me on news stories and issues young women are facing.”

5. In adorable throwback photos

This is just plain adorable, there are no two ways about it.

© Press Association 2019