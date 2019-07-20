6 of the best boating holidays in the UK and Ireland

In the era of self-care days, wellness breaks and spa retreats, Britain’s canal system should be booming.

There are few things more serene than drifting lazily down a waterway, battling to outpace a bank-side walker out for a lunchtime stroll, able to count every ripple as it laps gently against your barge’s hull.

If you’re not sighing internally right now, we give up. Here are six of our smoothest, calmest canals sure to take some weight off even the most troubled mind…

1. Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal, South Wales

Only six locks in its 35 miles, noiseless electric narrowboats, and an even-lower-than-normal 2mph speed limit – everything about the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal is geared towards unbridled tranquillity.

Mostly rural, the canal meanders through the foothills of the Brecon Beacons as if plucked from a Wordsworth poem, or the happy place of a stressed office worker.

Perfect for novice boatswains and amateur birdwatchers, often your only company will be croaking herons, splashing kingfishers and swooping buzzards.

2. South Pennine Ring, Northern England

Right at the other end of the scale, the South Pennine Ring is about as high-octane as it’s possible to be within a speed limit of 4mph.

This big beast of British waterways crams sections of five canals and 197 locks into its 70 miles – twice traversing the Pennines – and spends three of those miles tunnelling beneath the mountains in the dark. Peaking at 656ft it also features the highest canal tunnel in Britain, and rewards your efforts with rugged rock faces, wild woodland, and crumbling viaducts.

As it name implies, you can do the whole circuit without retracing your steps – if, that is, you can last the distance.

3. Llangollen Canal, North Wales

Canals aren’t known for being particularly vertiginous – quite the reverse – so you can imagine the shock when the Llangollen Canal suddenly drops away beneath your boat, leaving you suspended in the air.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct looms above the landscape like a colossus of cast iron and stone, a monument to the achievements of 18th and early 19th century civil engineering. The rest of the canal is worth a look too.

4. Worcester & Birmingham Canal, The Midlands

Urban canals may be more associated with discarded shopping trolleys and leptospirosis (Weil’s disease) than serene, verdant tranquility, but this charming little waterway yields an unusually peaceful method of city sightseeing.

Beginning as an offshoot of the River Severn, the channel winds through the Worcestershire countryside and floats into Central Birmingham, terminating a short walk from Birmingham New Street and the Bull Ring.

The canal forms the longest arm of the Stourport Ring – one of the most popular canal circuits in the Midlands.

5. Lancaster Canal, Northern England

With no locks along its 42-mile mainline, only-occasional settlement and acres of green and pleasant land, Lancaster Canal is a narrow-boat experience of almost unparalleled smoothness.

Your only reason for stopping would be to sleep, or pull a pint in one of the creatively-named canal-side inns. Look out for The Water Witch, The Hand & Dagger, and Th’Owd Tithe Barn.

Just be sure to nominate a designated driver: Drunk in charge of a narrow-boat is a criminal offence, and you certainly don’t want to be caught speeding.

6. Grand Canal, Ireland

A venerable channel begun in the 1750s, the Grand Canal lives up to its name. Spanning Dublin in the East to the River Shannon in the West, this relic of Ireland’s waterways was carrying cargo right up until the 1960s.

Today, the freight barges have been replaced with pleasure cruisers, wending their way through shallow marshland and picturesque villages, into the heart of modern Dublin.

© Press Association 2019