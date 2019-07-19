6 of the best postpartum influencers and celebrities to follow on Instagram

These Insta-mums can help to make those first few months a little less lonely.

When you’re holding your newborn baby in hospital, suddenly your whole life changes. From midnight feeds to nappy changes, one-finger hand holds to that amazing way they smell, life as a new mum brings up lots of fresh challenges and joys.

So when you’re scrolling through the ‘gram in a rare pocket of ‘me’ time between feeds, it’s always nice to know that you’re not alone on this new journey.

Whether you’re looking for postpartum fitness advice, relatable birth stories or just a good dash of #newmumstruggles, these guys have you covered.

1. Kyla Itsines (@kaylaitsines)

Personal trainer Kayla Itsines is one of the biggest names in fitness on Instagram, and for years, her feed has been our go-to place for no-equipment workouts.

After giving birth to her daughter in April though, Itsines has been switching up her content and documenting her postpartum body journey online. Now she’s become an amazing resource for strengthening exercise routines that are modified to be safe and gentle on your post-birth body.

2. Lily Pebbles (@lilypebbles)

Beauty blogger Lily Pebbles has been recommending the best cult beauty buys to her hundreds of thousands of followers for years, but since giving birth to her daughter Grey, she’s been sharing an open and honest insight into becoming a first-time mother.

From her positive birth story to her unfiltered hospital photos, she’s the down-to-earth mama we all want to be friends with.

3. Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon is a breath of fresh air in a world of ‘perfect’ Insta-mummies. As a mother of three beautiful children, it’d be easy for her to only share the good bits of her life, but instead, she uses her platform to talk about all the normal ups and downs of motherhood – like unexplained mum guilt and feeling fearful of leaving the house in those first few months.

4. Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson)

After welcoming her daughter with Strictly dancer Gorka Márquez into the world in July this year, actress and fitness fan Gemma Atkinson has swapped lifting weights for doting on her the newest addition to her family.

Along with adorable pics of Mia Louise, Atkinson shares her thoughts on being a new mum along with some helpful tips for other first-timers out there.

5. Gabrielle Union (@gabunion)



After being diagnosed with adenomyosis, a painful condition where the lining of the uterus grows into the muscle wall of the uterus, actress Gabrielle Union opted to use a surrogate mother to have her daughter Kaavia.

Since then, she’s spoke openly about her struggles with infertility and how it affected her mental health as a new mum. She serves as a great reminder that the postpartum experience can go far beyond the physical effects of pregnancy.

6. Carly Rowena (@carlyrowena)



YouTuber and personal trainer Carly Rowena is loving life as a new mum, and it’s a joy to watch her document the first few months of her little girl Jax’s life.

From finding postpartum body confidence to getting back into the groove with her sleep patterns, she’s a great follow for anyone who needs some daily ‘you got this’ inspiration.

© Press Association 2019