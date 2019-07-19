6 of the best postpartum influencers and celebrities to follow on Instagram

These Insta-mums can help to make those first few months a little less lonely.

When you’re holding your newborn baby in hospital, suddenly your whole life changes. From midnight feeds to nappy changes, one-finger hand holds to that amazing way they smell, life as a new mum brings up lots of fresh challenges and joys.

So when you’re scrolling through the ‘gram in a rare pocket of ‘me’ time between feeds, it’s always nice to know that you’re not alone on this new journey.

Whether you’re looking for postpartum fitness advice, relatable birth stories or just a good dash of #newmumstruggles, these guys have you covered.

1. Kyla Itsines (@kaylaitsines)

Since returning to light workouts #postpartum, I have had a lot of questions from the #BBGCommunity around abdominal separation (Diastis Recti or DR). As a personal trainer, I can only speak to my PERSONAL experience. Not only have I worked very closely with my doctor and physiotherapist, I have also been very cautious and made sure I feel safe and comfortable when completing any exercises. Clearance for training, especially in relation to DR should only ever come from your healthcare professionals. A personal trainer can NOT clear you for training!!⁣ ⁣ From what I understand and my experience working with women, some women get NO abdominal separation at all. For others, their ab muscles can separate and never fully come back together, every woman's experience is individual and unique. During pregnancy, I had a four finger width of separation in my abdominals (place four fingers over your belly button and THAT is how much my abs separated😱). At my last check up, I was down to ONE finger around my belly button and since then it has been a slow process to recovery for me, focused on REST and light workouts. If you’ve been following my journey, you’ll know that I have been completing 3 MODIFIED #BBG workouts + LISS per week. Now that I am starting to regain some of my strength postpartum, I have also started to include SOME modified #BBGStronger workouts into my routine again. ⁣ ⁣ I am feeling SOOO much stronger and starting to regain my confidence but will still continue to limit my abdominal training until it is safe AND more comfortable for my body. For now my focus is on more full body and “CORE training” which means exercises like planks and leg lowers 😃.⁣ ⁣ www.kaylaitsines.com/app

Personal trainer Kayla Itsines is one of the biggest names in fitness on Instagram, and for years, her feed has been our go-to place for no-equipment workouts.

After giving birth to her daughter in April though, Itsines has been switching up her content and documenting her postpartum body journey online. Now she’s become an amazing resource for strengthening exercise routines that are modified to be safe and gentle on your post-birth body.

2. Lily Pebbles (@lilypebbles)

Beauty blogger Lily Pebbles has been recommending the best cult beauty buys to her hundreds of thousands of followers for years, but since giving birth to her daughter Grey, she’s been sharing an open and honest insight into becoming a first-time mother.

From her positive birth story to her unfiltered hospital photos, she’s the down-to-earth mama we all want to be friends with.

3. Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

I feel like I shouldn’t really have these feelings because I’m nearly 8 weeks in and I am so incredibly lucky to have amazing children, a wonderful partner, loves loving, caring, & supportive family and I’m almost a bit embarrassed to say… That truth be told, I’m Having a bit of a gut wrenching day. One of those days that physically hurts your tummy. I have absolutely no idea why. Mum guilt has kicked in full swing. Nothing in particular triggers the feeling. It’s just there. Tried to keep busy and organise the hell out of the house which has helped for short moments (but also felt guilty about it). So making a conscious effort to try to accept it and let the feelings come and go. I found this picture from a few days ago when I caught a rare snap of us both smiling at the same time (and when I’d miraculously found the energy to have fun with my make up drawer). I’ve been looking at it all day to remind myself that these feelings WILL pass and every day will be different. 💜 Thinking of anyone else having a struggle today or any day for that matter. 💜

Stacey Solomon is a breath of fresh air in a world of ‘perfect’ Insta-mummies. As a mother of three beautiful children, it’d be easy for her to only share the good bits of her life, but instead, she uses her platform to talk about all the normal ups and downs of motherhood – like unexplained mum guilt and feeling fearful of leaving the house in those first few months.

4. Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson)

Thumbs up to the new mums club 👍🏼 what a whirlwind 9 days it’s been having little princess (my new bff) at home with me 24/7. Being only maternal towards dogs for the first 30 years of my life (which btw Norman & Ollie are still my everything 🐶🐶) I genuinely never dreamed I’d love someone as much as I do her. I’m not sure how but we’ve been blessed with the most chilled out, calm, zen like baby who so far eats and sleeps every 4hrs like a topper and in between is happy amusing herself having a good old kick and wriggle in her pram. My sister has 3 kids so I’m well aware this good behaviour probably won’t last 🤦🏼‍♀️ so I’m making the most of it now before she turns on me and has me clawing my own eyes out! 😂 You were all right though, motherhood is a dream and I’m loving it 🥰 ps. How lucky too that my mat leave from the Radio has been over Wimbledon! C’mon Serena!

After welcoming her daughter with Strictly dancer Gorka Márquez into the world in July this year, actress and fitness fan Gemma Atkinson has swapped lifting weights for doting on her the newest addition to her family.

Along with adorable pics of Mia Louise, Atkinson shares her thoughts on being a new mum along with some helpful tips for other first-timers out there.

5. Gabrielle Union (@gabunion)

After being diagnosed with adenomyosis, a painful condition where the lining of the uterus grows into the muscle wall of the uterus, actress Gabrielle Union opted to use a surrogate mother to have her daughter Kaavia.

Since then, she’s spoke openly about her struggles with infertility and how it affected her mental health as a new mum. She serves as a great reminder that the postpartum experience can go far beyond the physical effects of pregnancy.

6. Carly Rowena (@carlyrowena)

YouTuber and personal trainer Carly Rowena is loving life as a new mum, and it’s a joy to watch her document the first few months of her little girl Jax’s life.

From finding postpartum body confidence to getting back into the groove with her sleep patterns, she’s a great follow for anyone who needs some daily ‘you got this’ inspiration.

