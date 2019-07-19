Video: Check out the UK’s first mountain karting experience in a Welsh quarry

19th Jul 19 | Lifestyle

Make a day of it with a go on Europe’s longest zip line too.

If driving a go-kart around a track isn’t quite adventurous enough for you – how about down a mountain quarry?

The UK’s first ‘mountain kart experience’ has opened in Penrhyn Quarry, near Anglesey, North Wales. The three-kilometre dirt track at ZipWorld is on the edge of a former slate quarry and starts 1,500 ft above sea level, with a 10% gradient and obstacles along the way.

You can race your friends in three-wheeled karts, reaching speeds of up to 40mph – all the time surrounded by views of the beautiful Welsh countryside.

ZipWorld also includes an underground trampoline park and Europe’s longest zip line. Quarry Kart tickets cost £39.

