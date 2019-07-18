Video: First look at the world’s first pizza exclusively made for bees

We’re absolutely buzzing about it.

Bee populations are in decline and we all know how important these insects are – especially for pizza. Bees are pollinators and without them, we’d struggle to keep up with the growth of our tomatoes, which are essential in Italian food.

Because of this – and to celebrate their brand new Bee Sting pizza – Papa John’s have made the world’s first Beezza – a pizza that’s been created just for bees.

Thom Whitchurch from The Tiny Cookery School created this mini masterpiece, and hopes to inspire others to create bee-friendly areas in gardens, parks and green spaces. “We did a lot of research into which ingredients should go on the pizza,” he says, “and along with the knowledge and expertise from the team at the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, we seem to have got the recipe spot on – the bees were loving it!”

The Beezza – which is less than one inch in diameter – is made with actual Papa John’s pizza dough, has a passata base and is then topped with wild flowers. Forget-me-nots, rose geraniums and a sprinkling of local pollen, rosemary and thyme make this recipe ‘beellissimo’.

Sadly, you can’t buy your bee mates this pizza from Papa John’s, but they are giving out packs of native wildflower seeds via the brand’s social channels. So, get online and get growing!

© Press Association 2019

