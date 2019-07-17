A day in the life of the winemaker who runs an urban winery from a railway arch

Sergio Verrillo is fulfilling his dream of producing world class wine in an urban winery – and the future’s looking bright, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

With their surge in popularity, English wines are making a name for themselves like never before and we’re growing accustomed to guided tours among the vines – but how about under the arches?

Blackbook Winery is located under an old railway arch in the heart of Battersea, London and as the website states: “We’d call it a tour, however there’s not much ‘touring’ involved in our rather compact space.”

Indeed, Blackbook has joined a handful of urban wineries that may not be nestled in the lush green countryside, but its high-quality grapes are sourced from well located sites within a two-hour drive. And, since the brand’s launch in 2017, its wines have received rave reviews – and we love the funky labels.

Along with being listed at The Wine Society, Michelin starred restaurant Chez Bruce and The Glasshouse to name a few, they also grace the wine list at London’s swanky private members’ club 67 Pall Mall.

We caught up with co-founder and winemaker Sergio Verillo (who’s originally from the US) to see what goes on behind the scenes in an urban winery, where it’s all go, go, go, no matter the time of year…

7am



“If I can, I’m still in bed grabbing a precious last few moments of sleep!” says Verillo.

8 to 9am

“I’ll drive or take the bus from home to the winery. First – music goes on! Generally, reggae to start. Depending on the time of year, I could be working on the year’s harvest with a small army of volunteers.

“This includes taking measurements of sugar, pH, etc. of any ferments currently underway in our arch, tasting everything barrel by barrel to ensure the wines are progressing as I wish. We also prep any tanks/barrels ready for the reception of grapes from our nearby growers.

“If it’s not harvest time, I will be found bottling in the spring and autumn interspersed with sales calls and admin (this is 90% of my job and essential for a small team like ours).”

10am



“Vineyard Visits: Prior to harvest and throughout the growing season, I liaise with our growers and do a number of site visits to make sure everything’s on track. We source our fruit from a range of growers that have sites of exceptional quality, and who are sensitive to their environmental impact.

2018 Bacchus (Blackbook/PA)

“Last year saw us working with Forty Hall Vineyard in Enfield, which is certified organic and a social enterprise. Forty Hall provided us with some delicious bacchus fruit that was used to produce our limited-edition London grown, London made wine, Tamesis.

“In addition to Forty Hall, we work with other growers in different regions around the UK.”

12pm



“During harvest time, we have fruit deliveries throughout the day, with first grapes normally arriving mid-morning. As all the fruit is first picked and packed up at the vineyard before it’s sent out to us, our day at the urban winery will usually start and end later than a winery based on the same site as the vineyard during harvest.

“Because our winery is small, we have our equipment set up outside our arch and this is where the grapes are weighed on arrival. Then they go straight into our press and the winemaking magic begins! From the press, the liquid makes its way into a combination of both tanks and barrels.”

Lunchtime

“While this is happening, we have time to sit down for lunch. During harvest we have a group of volunteers who help out around the winery and we provide a meal so we can all sit down and eat together and enjoy a well-deserved rest before the afternoon’s tasks.”

Afternoon



“After lunch, it’s time to clear out the press and get everything ready for the arrival of the next lot of fruit. This will be from another of our partner vineyards such as Clayhill Vineyard, or Crouch Valley Vineyard both of which are in Chelmsford, Essex.

“Again, I spend time watching the press as all the grapes are processed and at the same time, we do light stomping of the grapes to get the skins in contact with juice as a means of extracting colour and structure.

“Out of harvest season, I tend to use the afternoon to visit trade customers and research new partnerships for our wines.”

Evening

“Time for dinner at the winery and the chance to catch up on emails and admin from the day! We have some great food producers as neighbours under other arches and if I’m lucky, they might take pity on me and drop off some food!”

7/8pm



“During harvest time, this is when the third delivery of fruit arrives and gets processed. And I tend to have the time for a final clean up, with a well-deserved beer, before heading home around 10pm.”

Weekends

“We host winery tours and tastings most Saturdays at 5pm for any customers who are interested in life at Blackbook, and run private tours throughout the week year-round. Life as a small urban winemaker never stops!”

