As bears, wolves and more temporarily return to UK woodland â€“ hereâ€™s where to see them in the wild

A new project will see these mighty mammals together on British soil for the first time in over a millennium.

If you go down to Bear Wood next Thursday, you’re in for a big surprise.

A new scheme devised by the Bristol Zoological Society, called the Wild Place Project opens on July 25, and is filling a forest enclosure with Britain’s historic wildlife, giving visitors a glimpse of no-longer-native British predators co-existing hand-in-paw.

If all goes well, the 10,000sqm enclosure will be shared by four animals – wolves, bears, lynxes and wolverines – which were all once native to UK shores. Naturally intended to entertain, the project also hopes to open new dialogues about ‘re-wilding’ – the attempted return of specific ecosystems to their pre-human form.

It’s not a new concept – pine martens, wild boar, and most recently beavers have all been restored to our countryside – but so far no one has tackled any of the top predators of old.

Here’s a quick profile on these perhaps-soon-to-be-native species, and where you should go currently to see them in the wild…

Wolves

(iStock/PA)

A much-maligned animal that always puts family first, wolves are statistically less dangerous than bees or dogs. Long a target for Scottish conservationists, the re-introduction of wolves to the Highlands is now a realistic prospect with some high-profile proponents. Peter Lister, Laird of the Alladale Estate, is particularly keen, and has offered his own land as host for two packs.

Scotland’s wild wolves persisted until at least 1680 (unconfirmed reports continued deep into the 19th century), while continental Europe still hosts around 12,000. In the US, wolves were re-introduced to Yellowstone National Park in 1995, and have rapidly reined in an elk population that was ravaging the park’s plant life.

Some universities suggest Scotland’s red deer population could do with a similar trim, but until that day comes, we’d recommend Romania. The Carpathian mountains ring with the sound of howling, and Absolute Carpathian offer two-or-more day tours to the range’s most lupine areas.

European brown bears

(iStock/PA)

Don’t hold you breath on this one: There is, understandably, some trepidation around the return of these ravenous, 600lb mega-mammals to the trails of the Cairngorms, or the fields near Fort William.

Hardly a recent extinction (British bears vanished during the early Middle Ages at the latest), without a huge change in stance by farmers, ramblers and scared citizenry, bear-seekers will have to look abroad for some time yet.

Brown bears are commonly found in Canadian mountain ranges or roaming Russian tundra, but one of Europe’s most photogenic colonies enjoys the Mediterranean climate of Northern Greece.

Try the Arcturos Sanctuary next to the idyllic mountain village of Nymfaio.

Lynxes

(iStock/PA)

The third-largest of Europe’s predators (after, drum roll please, wolves and bears), the lynx is a solitary hunter.

Arguably the most realistic of the four, the last British lynx disappeared around the year 700, and the Lynx UK Trust is already in talks with farmers over livestock compensation and tourism opportunities.

Under the stewardship of Environment Secretary Michael Gove, Defra recently turned down an application by the Trust to release six Eurasian lynxes in Kielder Forest in Northumberland, though it stressed it was open to similar proposals in the future.

The animal is so spectacularly elusive that safari-style trips usually come up empty, but for the optimistic wildlife-watcher there are designated tours in Swedish Lapland.

Wolverines

(iStock/PA)

We know what you’re thinking, but these plucky predators long pre-date the eponymous X-Man. Somewhere between a small bear and a large weasel (not a scientific assessment), wolverines have notoriously massive appetites, and can tackle prey several times their size.

As with so many animals, wolverines are far more afraid of us than we are of them – you don’t want to be trapped in a lift with one, but otherwise they avoid humans like the plague.

We don’t know exactly when the wild wolverine last lived in the UK (it was certainly BC), and it’s one of the less-likely species to be restored.

So if you miss Bear Wood, Finland is probably the world-leader in wolverine-based tourism. Like their subjects, Finnature‘s designated wolverine tours operate all year round, but during mid-winter the light starts going at two in the afternoon.

