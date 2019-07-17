Open, loving and fun â€“ New York is an LGBTQ+ holiday haven

We’re singing Britney at the top our lungs, crammed into the makeshift dance floor like a selection of rainbow-coloured pick-and-mix sweets. I’ve got a G&T in one hand, I’m fist-pumping with the other, and suddenly I’m joining an airborne conga-line with my comrades, who were strangers just a few hours ago. A fluffy cloud zips past the windows, turbulence pausing the fun momentarily as we head back to our seats for the first time in hours.

I’m at 35,000ft, half-way across the Atlantic Ocean, and zooming towards Newark, NJ on Virgin Atlantic’s first ever Pride Flight. It’s been one big onboard party – from the fabulously dressed drag queens, to a full LGBTQ+ crew. New York City (NYC) is our final destination, where LGBTQ+ culture is ingrained in the city’s history; the modern Pride movement started here 50 years ago, following The Stonewall Riots.

Tess Tickle, Emma Royed and Miss Cara on the Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays Pride Flight from London to New York (Matt Crossick/PA)

I’m here for World Pride and the city is expecting over four million additional visitors, making it the world’s biggest ever Pride event. The hot June sun blazes down over plumes of steam rising from manhole covers, and rainbow flags punctuating each street corner make things feel less concrete jungle, and more rainbow rainforest.

But NYC is not just a destination for celebrations during Pride month. According to the tourist board, 10-11% of their visitors each year are LGBTQ+, making it one of the most popular cities in the world amongst the community.

The Stonewall Inn, Christopher St, NYC (Visit NYC/PA)

Nowhere is this inclusiveness clearer than in Greenwich Village, the bustling West Side neighbourhood, where scantily-clad drag queens strut past stroller-pushing Manhattan moms en-route to brunch. ‘The Village’ as the locals refer to it, is home to The Stonewall Inn, the location of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, which saw violent clashes break out between the police and the gay community, sparking the modern Pride movement. It’s also home to quiet leafy streets, delightful neighbourhood cafes, and popular TV locations (Sex And The City’s Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment can be found at 66 Perry St).

Keen to learn more about the area, I join an Oscar Wilde Walking Tour (oscarwildetours.com; $39/£31 for two hours). The tour is led by the charming Andrew Lear, a Greenwich local, a Harvard professor who specialises in Ancient Greek Homosexual Relations, and good friend of Stephen Fry. We wind through the Village, stopping at historic locations, including the Stonewall Inn, Julius Bar (NYC’s first gay bar), Washington Square, and finish up at the spot where the first ever Pride March gathered five decades ago.

Hunger pangs strike and I make a beeline for Bleecker Street Pizza (bleeckerstreetpizza.com; slices from $4/£3). Their numerous awards ensure a queue, but it’s worth the wait. My legs ache, but this is New York and there’s a whole city to explore, so I inhale my slice of pepperoni pizza and jump on the subway heading Downtown.

The afternoon is spent at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum (911memorial.org; memorial free, museum admission $26/£21), the huge museum features galleries, artefacts, and personal stories from survivors and those who lost their lives, helping to narrate the horrific events that unfolded on September 11, 2001, and the World Trade Center bombing of 1993. The crushed mobile phones, broken shoes and ripped wallets recovered from the scene are particularly harrowing, staying in my thoughts long after I leave the museum.

Outside the museum, you’ll find the 9/11 Memorial Plaza, including two huge memorial pools built in the footprints of the original Twin Towers, the bronze edgings of each one engraved with the names of those who lost their lives during the 2001 and 1993 attacks.

Afterwards, I pop next door for an evening at the One World Observatory (oneworldobservatory.com; from $35/£28). The experience starts with a short, illustrated movie about New York’s transformation from uninhabited island to skyscraper utopia. Lift doors ping open to panoramic views of Manhattan, New Jersey also visible across the Hudson river. At 541m above ground, the building is nearly twice the height of The Shard and the sixth tallest building in the world. I push my face up against the glass, looking down at the miniature world underneath me, lapping up the dazzling view.

Legs finally giving out, I take the 10-minute walk back to The Beekman (thebeekman.com; from £225/£180 per night), my chic digs for the weekend. Its iconic brownstone architecture has been a NYC landmark since 1881, and the interior is a perfectly styled mismatch of tasselled lampshades, luxurious leather couches, and a polished timber reception desk, its front adorned in vintage Persian rugs. I snap a quick picture of the wrought iron, nine-story atrium, each floor lit up with a different colour of the rainbow, before falling into bed.

(The Beekman/PA)

It’s a scorching hot morning and I’m enjoying the breeze at the front of the ferry. I’m half-way across the deliciously named Buttermilk Channel, having left Downtown Manhattan less than five minutes ago. We terminate at Governor’s Island (open May 1–Oct 31; free), an old military base closed to visitors for two centuries. Today, the island is home to an award-winning park, art exhibitions, and a spectacular view of downtown Manhattan (though the somewhat eerily quiet military buildings still remain). I spend a relaxed day in the Hammock Grove, surrounded by wild-flowers, armies of buzzing bees, and a band of melodic sparrows.

I look across the water, the densely packed buildings of lower Manhattan feeling a world away from my island escape. The skyline, like the city, has changed at pace, but it’s the people here that make NYC such a remarkable place to visit, no matter who you are, or who you love. From the Stonewall Riots, to World Pride just 50 years later, it’s more open and accepting than ever.

How to get there

Virgin Holidays (virginholidays.co.uk; 0344 557 3859) offers three nights at the The Beekman (room only) and Virgin Atlantic flights from London Heathrow from £1,125pp (two sharing). Price is based on a departure on August 24.

