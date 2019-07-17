How to make salmon teriyaki

17th Jul 19

Mix up your usual Friday night fish supper with this Japanese inspired number.

Thickly coated teriyaki salmon on seasonal vegetables with rice or couscous is the ultimate date-night meal…

Ingredients:
(Serves 2)

1 packet of YO! Sweet & Sticky Teriyaki Sauce
2 responsibly sourced salmon fillets
2 small red onions, cut into wedges
2 spring onions, sliced
1 pak choi, peeled
Sesame seeds (optional)

YO!'s teriyaki salmon (YO!/PA)
Method:

1. Pre heat oven to 200C/180C fan assisted or gas mark 6.

2. Roughly chop the red onions, trim of spring onion roots and chop roughly and peel the leaves of the pak choi.

3. Half the vegetables and add to the middle of a roasting tin on grease-proof paper. Add one salmon fillet on top of the vegetables and crinkle the sides of the paper to keep in all the juices. Repeat with the second salmon fillet.

4. Place in the pre-heated oven and bake for 17 minutes.

5. Take out of the oven and thickly coat the salmon in Sweet & Sticky Teriyaki sauce and cook for another three minutes.

5. Remove from the oven and serve on rice or couscous, and sprinkle mixed sesame seeds on top for that extra crunch.

YO!’s Sweet & Sticky Teriyaki sauce costs £1, available from selected Tesco stores. Visit yosushi.com/product-range for more information.

